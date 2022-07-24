ANNAPOLIS, Md.– Dr. Ed McDevitt was inducted into the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine (AOSSM) Hall of Fame this past weekend in Colorado Springs, Colo. joining fellow legendary orthopedic surgeons such as Jim Andrews and Frank Jobe, as well as former Naval Academy orthopedic surgeons John Bergfeld, Jay Cox, Bill Clancy, and Douglas Brown. Dr. McDevitt has continued to stay highly active with Navy Orthopaedics and Navy Athletics long after he retired from the Navy.

Capt. McDevitt, USN (ret.) graduated from Bucknell University in 1973 and played varsity basketball and football. He went to medical school at Hahnemann Medical College, and after an internship, he completed his orthopedic residency at Portsmouth Naval Hospital.

McDevitt served as Orthopaedic Surgeon and Head Team Physician at the Naval Academy from 1987 to 1999. During his time at the Naval Academy, McDevitt earned respect and admiration of student-athletes through his personalized care and established himself as a leader in sports medicine by publishing a landmark study on functional bracing after ACL reconstruction.

Doctor McDevitt retired from the Navy in 1999 but continued his involvement in the advancement of sports medicine. He has served in several leadership positions for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons, the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine, and other orthopedic societies. He chaired the Hall of Fame Committee for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is on the Executive Committee of the Herodicus Society, a highly competitive and selective Orthopaedic Sports Medicine research society. Capt. McDevitt continues to provide coverage for the Naval Academy’s and women’s basketball teams.

The American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine established the Hall of Fame in 2001 to honor members of the orthopedic sports medicine community who have contributed significantly to the specialty and set themselves apart. Being inducted into the Hall of Fame is one of the highest honors given to a society member.