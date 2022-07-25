HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EDT THIS EVENING…

WHAT… Heat index values around 105 degrees.

Heat index values around 105 degrees. WHERE… St. Marys and Calvert Counties in southern Maryland.

St. Marys and Calvert Counties in southern Maryland. WHEN… From noon until 7 PM.

From noon until 7 PM. IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Heat Advisory means that a period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when

possible and drink plenty of water.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments to reduce risk during outdoor work. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency – call 911.