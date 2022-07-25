La Plata, MD– At approximately one a .m. on Monday, July 25, 2022, Charles County Volunteers responded to a reported structure fire in the 6400 block of Vallet Road in La Plata, MD. Credit: Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Credit: Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services Credit: Charles County Volunteer Fire and Emergency Medical Services

They discovered a single-family home with fire showing through the roof upon arrival. Units continued to operate on the scene as they awaited the Fire Marshal. All occupants were able to leave the residence safely.

Currently, there are no reported injuries or deaths to civilians or personnel. The Fire Marshal will issue its preliminary report once an investigation is conducted.

This is a developing story.