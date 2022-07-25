When it comes to keeping waterways clean, there is no one-size-fits-all solution. Every canal and lake presents its unique set of challenges, which is why it’s essential to have a variety of equipment on hand to deal with any situation. This article will discuss the most common types of equipment used for cleaning and managing lakes and canals. We will also provide tips on choosing the right equipment for the job! Keep reading for more information!

Dredges

Dredges are one of the most common pieces of equipment used for cleaning waterways. Dredges are typically used to remove sediment and debris from the bottom of a waterway. For example, if there is a lot of silt and mud build-up in a canal, a dredge can be used to remove it. Electric or diesel engines can power dredges, and they come in various sizes to accommodate different-sized waterways. When choosing a dredge, it’s important to consider the depth of the waterway and the type of sediment you need to remove.

Dewatering Pumps

Dewatering pumps are another common piece of equipment used for cleaning waterways. People typically use a dewatering pump to remove water from an area so it can be drained and dried out. Although this seems like it would be the opposite of what you want to do when cleaning a waterway, dewatering pumps can actually be very helpful. For example, if there is a lot of standing water in an area, a dewatering pump can be used to remove it so you can get to the bottom and clear out any sediment or debris. Then, once the area is dry, you can use a power washer to clean it up!

Aerators

Aerators are another piece of equipment that can be used to clean and manage lakes and canals. Aerators are typically used to improve water quality by adding oxygen to the water. This is important because it helps break down organic matter and prevent algae growth. Electric or diesel engines can power aerators, and they come in various sizes to accommodate different-sized waterways. When choosing an aerator, it’s important to consider the depth of the waterway and the type of water quality you need to improve. For example, if you are trying to improve water quality in a lake, you will need a different size aerator than if you are trying to improve water quality in a canal.

Excavators

Excavators can also be used for cleaning and managing lakes and canals. Excavators are typically used to remove sediment and debris from the bottom of a waterway. For example, if there is a lot of silt and mud build-up in a canal, an excavator can be used to remove it. Electric or diesel engines can power excavators, which come in various sizes to accommodate different-sized waterways. When choosing an excavator, look for one with a bucket that is the right size for the job you need.

Weed Harvesters

Yet another type of equipment that can be used for cleaning and managing lakes and canals is weed harvesters. Weed harvesters are typically used to remove aquatic plants from the water. This is important because aquatic plants can cause navigation, irrigation, and even flooding problems. Weed harvesters come in a variety of sizes and styles to accommodate different-sized waterways and different types of aquatic plants. When choosing a weed harvester, remember the type of aquatic plants you need to remove and the waterway size.

Aquatic Skimmers

Aquatic skimmers are also a type of equipment that can be used for cleaning and managing lakes and canals. Aquatic skimmers are typically used to remove floating debris from the water. This is important because floating debris can cause navigation, irrigation, and even flooding problems. Aquatic skimmers come in various sizes and styles to accommodate different-sized waterways and types of floating debris. When choosing an aquatic skimmer, remember the type of floating debris you need to remove and the size of the waterway.

Lastly, de-icers can also be used to clean and manage lakes and canals. De-icers are typically used to prevent ice from forming on the water’s surface. This is important because ice can cause navigation, irrigation, and even flooding problems. Similar to previous pieces of equipment, keep in mind the waterway size when choosing a de-icer.

All these equipment can be used to clean and manage lakes and canals. Hopefully, this article has given you some insight into what each piece of equipment is used for and how to choose the right one for your needs.