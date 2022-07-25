The summer is when most people travel, but due to the lifting of Covid travel bans, more people are traveling this year than usual. It has been chaos at most airports and travel destinations as they cannot handle the masses of people thronging through them. If you want a better summer, it would be best to learn how to navigate the chaos of air travel.

The following are some tips that can help you:

Research

Knowledge is the best defense against chaos, so you should do as much research as possible to navigate the air travel chaos better this summer. You should particularly learn about the airport and airline you will use for your travels.

Find out which airports have the least traffic and the best services. You should also get information on your flights to ensure you do not miss your flight. If you are traveling with Southwest airlines, you can use iFly to check your Southwest Airlines flight status .

Google Flights will also provide you with information about the best flight paths. The more time you spend researching and the more accurate your information, the better your chances of avoiding the travel chaos during summer.

Acquire Travel Insurance

Travel insurance is one of those things you never think you need until you do. When there is so much air travel chaos, anything can happen, which is why travel insurance is paramount. Do your research and find the travel insurance policy with the best terms and one you can afford.

Travel insurance should cover lost baggage, delayed flights, flight cancellations, and injuries sustained while traveling. Travel insurance is often affordable, and even if it is expensive, it is cheaper than the losses you can sustain in such a travel environment.

Have a Margin of Safety

It is always a good idea to leave a margin of safety when traveling overseas, especially during summer. There will be long queues, delays, waiting, and plenty of frustration, particularly when air travel is so chaotic. Therefore, you should always give yourself enough time to manage any obstacles that appear when traveling.

Sometimes, it may be several hours, whereas in other cases, it may mean days. If you have days worth of a margin of safety, you can make considerable changes to your flight plan and still manage to stick to your itinerary. If you are unprepared for disruption, you will be caught unaware and suffer the consequences.

Pack Light

Even though you might be going away all summer, you should pack to expertly navigate the current air travel chaos. It is easier to move when you only have a backpack and a carry-on rather than several suitcases of luggage.

A lot of luggage makes you less flexible and agile, meaning you cannot quickly adapt to change. You also increase your chances of dealing with baggage issues if you carry plenty of bags. Therefore, pack as lightly and efficiently as possible so you can worry less about the chaos of air travel.

Make Plans For Communication

With so many disruptions in air travel procedures, you will probably have to contact someone for help. Therefore, you should make communication plans when you travel, especially to distant places. You should account for roaming charges when you go to different countries, so be prepared to pay the charges or buy disposable phones when you arrive.

Ensure you have data and the necessary email addresses to contact necessary parties for help when things go wrong. Download any apps you may have to use, like WhatsApp, which makes cross-country communication easy.

The air travel industry is under a lot of pressure this summer and seems to be crumbling. If you still want to travel, you should know how to navigate the chaos. Making plans for communication, packing light, having a margin of safety, buying travel insurance, and doing your research will help. If you do the above, air travel will have less of an impact on you.