For a good reason, Florida has to be one of the most popular tourist destinations in the US. The state is home to some of the most beautiful beaches in the country, world-renowned theme parks, and plenty of other fun attractions.

If you’re planning a trip to Florida, you may wonder what some of the best places to visit are. How do you choose where to go with so many great options? Well, that’s where this list comes in. Read on if you’re looking for inspiration on the best places to see in Florida.

1. Miami Beach

If you’re looking for beautiful beaches, warm weather, and plenty of things to do, you’ll want to add Miami Beach to your list. The beach has many different restaurants, shops, and hotels, as well as various activities such as swimming, sunbathing, and windsurfing.

In addition to the beach, there are also several museums and art galleries in Miami Beach. If you’re interested in learning about the area’s history, visit the Holocaust Memorial or take a tour of the Art Deco Historic District. Accommodation in this part of Florida can be challenging to find during the high season, so be sure to check out the best areas beforehand. Another tip-off is that most good restaurants will have a line outside, so don’t be afraid to ask around for recommendations.

2. Everglades National Park

Nature is one of the biggest draws to Florida, and there’s no better place to appreciate it than at Everglades National Park. The park features incredible wildlife, including alligators, crocodiles, turtles, and birds. You can explore the park by foot, boat, or airboat!

When visiting, check out some ranger-led programs, which are a great way to learn about the park and its wildlife. You can also go on a safari-style airboat tour, which is a lot of fun and allows you to see even more animals.

3. Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World is one of the most popular tourist destinations, and for a good reason! The park has four theme parks, each with unique attractions and experiences.

No matter what your interests are, there’s sure to be something for you at Walt Disney World. Whether you want to go on thrilling rides, meet your favorite characters, or watch shows and parades, you’ll find it all here.

If you’re visiting with young children, check out the Magic Kingdom, which features many of Disney’s most iconic attractions, such as Cinderella Castle, and It’s a Small World. Animal lovers will want to visit Animal Kingdom, where they can see live shows and meet some of their favorite animals.

4. St. Augustine

St. Augustine is one of the oldest cities in the United States, and its rich history is displayed everywhere. You can explore many historical attractions, such as the Castillo de San Marcos, the Oldest Wooden Schoolhouse, and the St. Augustine Lighthouse.

In addition to its many historical landmarks, St. Augustine is also a beautiful city with plenty of things to do. Walk along the brick-lined streets of the historic district, explore the different shops and galleries, or take a horse-drawn carriage ride through the city. You can also visit one of the many nearby beaches, such as Anastasia State Park or Vilano Beach.

5. Boca Raton

Boca Raton is a beautiful city located on the southeastern coast of Florida. The city is home to many attractions, such as the Boca Raton Museum of Art, the Morikami Japanese Gardens, and the Mizner Park Amphitheater.

Boca Raton offers a variety of different activities for visitors to enjoy. You can stroll through the gardens at the Morikami Museum, shop at the upscale stores in Mizner Park, or take a walk on the beach. You also won’t want to miss out on the chance to try some of the delicious restaurants in the city.

6. Marco Island

If you are searching for the ultimate beach experience, look no further than Marco Island. This little slice of paradise is located on the Gulf of Mexico and is known for its white sand beaches and clear blue waters.

When visiting Marco Island, spend some time relaxing on the beach, swimming in the gulf, or exploring the island’s many shops and restaurants. You can also take a boat ride to one of the nearby barrier islands, such as Keewaydin Island or Tigertail Beach.

These are just a few of the many places you can visit in Florida. No matter your interests, you’re sure to find something to do in this sunny state.