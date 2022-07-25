La Plata, MD- Early voting and Gubernational Primary Election Day has passed, and Charles County residents are waiting for mail-in voting ballots to be counted. Early voting began on July 7, 2022, and ended on July 14, 2022. These votes were tallied on election night and as were the votes cast on Election Day.

This election was three months late. In a year of constitutionally mandated redistricting, the courts forced the Maryland General Assembly to redraw the maps after they were found to be severely gerrymandered. This forced Maryland to move its Primary election date to July 19, 2022. Then in early June, Governor Larry Hogan(R), finishing his last term as Governor, vetoed emergency legislation that would have allowed local officials to begin counting mail-in ballots eight days before election day.

The veto, officials said, was because it lacked improvements to basic election security, such as signature verification and ballot collection.

With this veto, mail-in ballots could not be opened until July 21, 2022, and are still being accepted as long as they are postmarked by July 29, 2022. Officials have finished the first round of ballot counting. The state will certify the election results on or about August 9, 2022.

The Maryland Gubernatorial General Election is on November 8, 2022. In Charles County, eleven of the races will be decided at the Primary election level due to no challenger from an opposing party.

The following election results are unofficial and updated as of July 25, 2022, at 8 am.

Governor / Lt. Governor

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Dan Cox and Gordana Schifanelli Republican 641 2,303 451 3,395 63.71% Robin Ficker and LeRoy F. Yegge, Jr. Republican 28 80 58 166 3.12% Kelly Schulz and Jeff Woolford Republican 292 961 403 1,656 31.08% Joe Werner and Minh Thanh Luong Republican 25 42 45 112 2.10%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Rushern L. Baker, III and Nancy Navarro Democratic 331 847 564 1,742 9.54% Jon Baron and Natalie Williams Democratic 56 209 122 387 2.12% Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-Walker Democratic 758 1,555 1,260 3,573 19.56% Douglas F. Gansler and Candace Hollingsworth Democratic 113 230 189 532 2.91% Ralph W. Jaffe and Mark Greben Democratic 15 49 17 81 0.44% Ashwani Jain and LaTrece Hawkins Lytes Democratic 56 237 83 376 2.06% John King and Michelle Daugherty Siri Democratic 85 223 245 553 3.03% Wes Moore and Aruna Miller Democratic 1,792 3,953 1,546 7,291 39.91% Tom Perez and Shannon Sneed Democratic 730 1,379 1,500 3,609 19.76% Jerome M. Segal and Justinian M. Dispenza Democratic 24 74 26 124 0.68%

Comptroller

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Barry Glassman Republican 789 2,523 767 4,079 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Timothy J. Adams Democratic 2,002 4,439 2,601 9,042 51.69% Brooke Elizabeth Lierman Democratic 1,768 3,991 2,693 8,452 48.31%

Attorney General

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michael Anthony Peroutka Republican 498 1,690 358 2,546 55.87% Jim Shalleck Republican 361 1,181 469 2,011 44.13%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Anthony G. Brown Democratic 3,077 6,904 3,632 13,613 75.23% Katie Curran O’Malley Democratic 836 1,739 1,908 4,483 24.77%

U.S. Senator

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Chris Chaffee Republican 279 974 200 1,453 30.81% George Davis Republican 69 292 114 475 10.07% Nnabu Eze Republican 35 120 35 190 4.03% Lorie R. Friend Republican 149 386 90 625 13.25% Reba A. Hawkins Republican 49 168 55 272 5.77% Jon McGreevey Republican 33 112 38 183 3.88% Joseph Perez Republican 67 246 83 396 8.40% Todd A. Puglisi Republican 44 143 51 238 5.05% James Tarantin Republican 75 196 75 346 7.34% John Thormann Republican 95 361 82 538 11.41%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michelle L. Smith Democratic 1,100 2,949 1,411 5,460 30.29% Chris Van Hollen Democratic 2,813 5,648 4,105 12,566 69.71%

Representative in Congress

District 5

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage DuVal Cubero Republican 27 92 52 171 3.50% Vanessa Marie Hoffman Republican 51 264 82 397 8.13% Toni Jarboe-Duley Republican 41 160 72 273 5.59% Michael S. Lemon Republican 32 132 69 233 4.77% Chris Palombi Republican 690 2,226 503 3,419 69.98% Patrick Lucky Stevens Republican 39 114 32 185 3.79% Tannis Villanova Republican 49 123 36 208 4.26%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Steny Hoyer Democratic 2,738 5,350 4,201 12,289 67.09% Keith Washington Democratic 355 848 414 1,617 8.83% McKayla Wilkes Democratic 868 2,534 1,008 4,410 24.08%

State Senator

District 27

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Al Larsen Republican 68 235 61 364 56.00% Kenneth B. Lee Republican 58 170 58 286 44.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Rou Etienne Democratic 67 170 79 316 10.80% Michael A. Jackson Democratic 571 1,205 834 2,610 89.20%

District 28

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michelle M. Talkington Republican 713 2,202 624 3,539 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Arthur Carr Ellis Democratic 2,162 4,666 3,100 9,928 68.46% Vontasha R. Simms Democratic 993 2,372 1,208 4,573 31.54%

House of Delegates

District 27A

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Kevin M. Harris Democratic 370 802 463 1,635 55.14% Susie Proctor Democratic 278 585 467 1,330 44.86%

District 28

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage James Ashburn Republican 667 2,122 604 3,393 38.95% Marquita Bushrod Republican 564 1,730 482 2,776 31.86% Tyrone R. Hall Republican 520 1,579 444 2,543 29.19%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Buddy Bowling, Jr. Democratic 839 2,041 1,444 4,324 10.99% Debra Davis Democratic 2,127 4,426 2,849 9,402 23.90% Edward Holland Democratic 713 1,492 928 3,133 7.96% Edith J. Patterson Democratic 2,250 4,623 3,113 9,986 25.39% Cornell T. Posey Democratic 510 1,374 632 2,516 6.40% C. T. Wilson Democratic 2,358 4,687 2,930 9,975 25.36%

Judge of the Circuit Court

Circuit 7

Republican Ballots – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Monise Alexis Brown 293 954 282 1,529 32.49% Adrienne Davis 177 632 184 993 21.10% Sarah Freeman Proctor 443 1,376 365 2,184 46.41%

Democratic Ballots – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Monise Alexis Brown 2,576 5,695 3,450 11,721 66.64% Adrienne Davis 977 1,768 1,116 3,861 21.95% Sarah Freeman Proctor 332 1,008 666 2,006 11.41%

County Commissioner President

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Joe Crawford Republican 787 2,567 740 4,094 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Reuben B. Collins, II Democratic 2,266 4,606 3,315 10,187 56.80% Latina “Tina” Wilson Democratic 1,655 4,001 2,093 7,749 43.20%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Paul Genevie Republican 821 2,583 725 4,129 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Gilbert BJ Bowling Democratic 1,344 3,180 2,402 6,926 39.16% Richard E. Cook Democratic 953 2,300 1,290 4,543 25.69% Ian Herd Democratic 169 475 304 948 5.36% Matt Nolan Wills Democratic 1,421 2,539 1,310 5,270 29.80%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Alexandra Rak Republican 792 2,487 697 3,976 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Thomasina “Sina” Coates Democratic 2,664 6,035 3,734 12,433 72.11% Ongisa Mckenzie Democratic 513 1,017 729 2,259 13.10% Emmanuel “Manny” Ogungbesan Democratic 616 1,319 614 2,549 14.78%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Norris H. Hanes Republican 748 2,410 701 3,859 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Carlos Childs Democratic 867 2,145 952 3,964 22.90% Linda Dade Democratic 562 1,459 883 2,904 16.78% Amanda Stewart Democratic 2,368 4,767 3,308 10,443 60.33%

District 4

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Stacey A. Lehn Republican 780 2,489 710 3,979 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Ralph E. Patterson, II Democratic 2,071 4,533 2,493 9,097 50.94% Bobby Rucci Democratic 1,847 4,049 2,865 8,761 49.06%

State’s Attorney

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Anthony “Tony” Covington Democratic 3,534 7,843 4,890 16,267 100.00%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Henry Thompson Republican 764 2,433 722 3,919 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Tonya Henderson Democratic 937 2,580 1,504 5,021 29.78% Joseph W. Mank Democratic 128 267 294 689 4.09% Robin C. Rutledge Democratic 824 1,321 969 3,114 18.47% Lisa E. Yates Democratic 1,865 4,020 2,153 8,038 47.67%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Jim Crawford Republican 763 2,486 740 3,989 100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Loraine Davies Hennessy Democratic 2,909 6,183 3,936 13,028 76.06% David Quintin Thomas Democratic 854 2,042 1,204 4,100 23.94%

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Darlene M. Breck Democratic 2,467 5,231 3,376 11,074 27.59% Reginald Kearney Democratic 1,600 2,860 1,997 6,457 16.09% Peter Murphy Democratic 1,689 3,711 2,394 7,794 19.42% Donta Varney Democratic 1,259 2,941 1,521 5,721 14.25% Russell Yates Democratic 2,170 4,478 2,442 9,090 22.65%

Sheriff

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Troy Berry Democratic 3,254 6,826 4,526 14,606 80.62% Derek L. Larsen Democratic 689 1,832 989 3,510 19.38%

Republican Central Committee

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 9

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage James Ashburn Republican 654 1,984 549 3,187 12.00% Marquita Bushrod Republican 487 1,369 359 2,215 8.34% Jim Crawford Republican 608 2,019 552 3,179 11.97% Joe Crawford Republican 588 1,878 529 2,995 11.28% Daniel P. Creighton Republican 508 1,607 449 2,564 9.65% Brian S. Frayer Republican 468 1,448 442 2,358 8.88% Zalee Harris Republican 387 1,130 302 1,819 6.85% Bernadette Smith Republican 579 1,644 493 2,716 10.23% Michelle M. Talkington Republican 614 1,794 487 2,895 10.90% Henry Thompson Republican 535 1,601 494 2,630 9.90%

Democratic Central Committee

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 16

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Party Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Abena Affum-McAllister (Female) Democratic 1,845 4,081 2,501 8,427 4.81% Virginia Benedict (Female) Democratic 1,986 4,235 2,805 9,026 5.15% Juwan M. Blocker (Male) Democratic 1,688 3,967 2,245 7,900 4.51% Julie Brooks (Female) Democratic 1,506 3,048 2,076 6,630 3.79% Elizabeth “Liz” Brown (Female) Democratic 2,212 4,890 2,833 9,935 5.67% Carlos Childs (Male) Democratic 2,155 4,229 2,540 8,924 5.10% Melissa Davis (Female) Democratic 1,926 3,989 2,577 8,492 4.85% Marie L. Duffield (Female) Democratic 1,295 3,055 1,910 6,260 3.57% Jason I. Henry (Male) Democratic 1,694 3,827 2,501 8,022 4.58% Edward Holland (Male) Democratic 1,706 3,863 2,415 7,984 4.56% Joyce M. Little (Female) Democratic 1,948 4,252 2,809 9,009 5.14% Derrick L. Lockhart (Male) Democratic 1,796 3,988 2,402 8,186 4.67% Lauretta M. Miles (Female) Democratic 1,732 3,884 2,499 8,115 4.63% Ralph E. Patterson, II (Male) Democratic 2,523 5,294 3,131 10,948 6.25% Lenny Proctor (Male) Democratic 1,702 3,676 2,561 7,939 4.53% Aqsa Siddique (Female) Democratic 1,125 2,820 1,681 5,626 3.21% Vontasha R. Simms (Female) Democratic 1,860 4,083 2,386 8,329 4.76% Alvin Stewart (Male) Democratic 1,961 3,887 2,598 8,446 4.82% Donta Varney (Male) Democratic 1,266 2,709 1,657 5,632 3.22% McKayla Wilkes (Female) Democratic 2,333 5,486 3,076 10,895 6.22% Russell Yates (Male) Democratic 2,343 4,957 3,103 10,403 5.94%

Board of Education At Large

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported) Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Michael “Mike” Lukas 1,633 4,120 2,184 7,937 35.21% Shawna Mayon Marks 778 1,864 1,130 3,772 16.73% Letonya Smalls 820 2,273 1,075 4,168 18.49% Bernadette Smith 928 2,200 1,039 4,167 18.48% Chino Walters 607 1,174 720 2,501 11.09%

Board of Education

District 1

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported) Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Zach Ball 269 699 359 1,327 13.17% Cindy Coulby 388 1,095 517 2,000 19.85% David Hancock 788 2,090 1,003 3,881 38.52% Calvin E. Montgomery, Sr. 297 762 354 1,413 14.03% Samichie Thomas 332 607 514 1,453 14.42%

District 2

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported) Name Early Voting Election Day Mail-In Ballot / Provisional Total Percentage Julie Brown 486 1,241 595 2,322 23.59% Jason I. Henry 460 1,007 655 2,122 21.56% Olivia D. Rollamas 202 650 266 1,118 11.36% Jamila Smith 427 971 627 2,025 20.58% Brenda L. Thomas 476 1,131 648 2,255 22.91%

District 3

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2