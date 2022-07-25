La Plata, MD- Early voting and Gubernational Primary Election Day has passed, and Charles County residents are waiting for mail-in voting ballots to be counted. Early voting began on July 7, 2022, and ended on July 14, 2022. These votes were tallied on election night and as were the votes cast on Election Day.

This election was three months late. In a year of constitutionally mandated redistricting, the courts forced the Maryland General Assembly to redraw the maps after they were found to be severely gerrymandered. This forced Maryland to move its Primary election date to July 19, 2022. Then in early June, Governor Larry Hogan(R), finishing his last term as Governor, vetoed emergency legislation that would have allowed local officials to begin counting mail-in ballots eight days before election day.

The veto, officials said, was because it lacked improvements to basic election security, such as signature verification and ballot collection.

With this veto, mail-in ballots could not be opened until July 21, 2022, and are still being accepted as long as they are postmarked by July 29, 2022. Officials have finished the first round of ballot counting. The state will certify the election results on or about August 9, 2022.

The Maryland Gubernatorial General Election is on November 8, 2022. In Charles County, eleven of the races will be decided at the Primary election level due to no challenger from an opposing party.

The following election results are unofficial and updated as of July 25, 2022, at 8 am.

Governor / Lt. Governor

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Dan Cox and Gordana SchifanelliRepublican6412,3034513,39563.71%
Robin Ficker and LeRoy F. Yegge, Jr.Republican2880581663.12%
Kelly Schulz and Jeff WoolfordRepublican2929614031,65631.08%
Joe Werner and Minh Thanh LuongRepublican2542451122.10%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Rushern L. Baker, III and Nancy NavarroDemocratic3318475641,7429.54%
Jon Baron and Natalie WilliamsDemocratic562091223872.12%
Peter Franchot and Monique Anderson-WalkerDemocratic7581,5551,2603,57319.56%
Douglas F. Gansler and Candace HollingsworthDemocratic1132301895322.91%
Ralph W. Jaffe and Mark GrebenDemocratic154917810.44%
Ashwani Jain and LaTrece Hawkins LytesDemocratic56237833762.06%
John King and Michelle Daugherty SiriDemocratic852232455533.03%
Wes Moore and Aruna MillerDemocratic1,7923,9531,5467,29139.91%
Tom Perez and Shannon SneedDemocratic7301,3791,5003,60919.76%
Jerome M. Segal and Justinian M. DispenzaDemocratic2474261240.68%

Comptroller

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Barry GlassmanRepublican7892,5237674,079100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Timothy J. AdamsDemocratic2,0024,4392,6019,04251.69%
Brooke Elizabeth LiermanDemocratic1,7683,9912,6938,45248.31%

Attorney General

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael Anthony PeroutkaRepublican4981,6903582,54655.87%
Jim ShalleckRepublican3611,1814692,01144.13%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Anthony G. BrownDemocratic3,0776,9043,63213,61375.23%
Katie Curran O’MalleyDemocratic8361,7391,9084,48324.77%

U.S. Senator

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Chris ChaffeeRepublican2799742001,45330.81%
George DavisRepublican6929211447510.07%
Nnabu EzeRepublican35120351904.03%
Lorie R. FriendRepublican1493869062513.25%
Reba A. HawkinsRepublican49168552725.77%
Jon McGreeveyRepublican33112381833.88%
Joseph PerezRepublican67246833968.40%
Todd A. PuglisiRepublican44143512385.05%
James TarantinRepublican75196753467.34%
John ThormannRepublican953618253811.41%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michelle L. SmithDemocratic1,1002,9491,4115,46030.29%
Chris Van HollenDemocratic2,8135,6484,10512,56669.71%

Representative in Congress

District 5

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
DuVal CuberoRepublican2792521713.50%
Vanessa Marie HoffmanRepublican51264823978.13%
Toni Jarboe-DuleyRepublican41160722735.59%
Michael S. LemonRepublican32132692334.77%
Chris PalombiRepublican6902,2265033,41969.98%
Patrick Lucky StevensRepublican39114321853.79%
Tannis VillanovaRepublican49123362084.26%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Steny HoyerDemocratic2,7385,3504,20112,28967.09%
Keith WashingtonDemocratic3558484141,6178.83%
McKayla WilkesDemocratic8682,5341,0084,41024.08%

State Senator

District 27

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Al LarsenRepublican682356136456.00%
Kenneth B. LeeRepublican581705828644.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Rou EtienneDemocratic671707931610.80%
Michael A. JacksonDemocratic5711,2058342,61089.20%

District 28

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michelle M. TalkingtonRepublican7132,2026243,539100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Arthur Carr EllisDemocratic2,1624,6663,1009,92868.46%
Vontasha R. SimmsDemocratic9932,3721,2084,57331.54%

House of Delegates

District 27A

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Kevin M. HarrisDemocratic3708024631,63555.14%
Susie ProctorDemocratic2785854671,33044.86%

District 28

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
James AshburnRepublican6672,1226043,39338.95%
Marquita BushrodRepublican5641,7304822,77631.86%
Tyrone R. HallRepublican5201,5794442,54329.19%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(34 of 34 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Buddy Bowling, Jr.Democratic8392,0411,4444,32410.99%
Debra DavisDemocratic2,1274,4262,8499,40223.90%
Edward HollandDemocratic7131,4929283,1337.96%
Edith J. PattersonDemocratic2,2504,6233,1139,98625.39%
Cornell T. PoseyDemocratic5101,3746322,5166.40%
C. T. WilsonDemocratic2,3584,6872,9309,97525.36%

Judge of the Circuit Court

Circuit 7

Republican Ballots – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Monise Alexis Brown2939542821,52932.49%
Adrienne Davis17763218499321.10%
Sarah Freeman Proctor4431,3763652,18446.41%

Democratic Ballots – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Monise Alexis Brown2,5765,6953,45011,72166.64%
Adrienne Davis9771,7681,1163,86121.95%
Sarah Freeman Proctor3321,0086662,00611.41%

County Commissioner President

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Joe CrawfordRepublican7872,5677404,094100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Reuben B. Collins, IIDemocratic2,2664,6063,31510,18756.80%
Latina “Tina” WilsonDemocratic1,6554,0012,0937,74943.20%

County Commissioner

District 1

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Paul GenevieRepublican8212,5837254,129100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Gilbert BJ BowlingDemocratic1,3443,1802,4026,92639.16%
Richard E. CookDemocratic9532,3001,2904,54325.69%
Ian HerdDemocratic1694753049485.36%
Matt Nolan WillsDemocratic1,4212,5391,3105,27029.80%

District 2

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Alexandra RakRepublican7922,4876973,976100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Thomasina “Sina” CoatesDemocratic2,6646,0353,73412,43372.11%
Ongisa MckenzieDemocratic5131,0177292,25913.10%
Emmanuel “Manny” OgungbesanDemocratic6161,3196142,54914.78%

District 3

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Norris H. HanesRepublican7482,4107013,859100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Carlos ChildsDemocratic8672,1459523,96422.90%
Linda DadeDemocratic5621,4598832,90416.78%
Amanda StewartDemocratic2,3684,7673,30810,44360.33%

District 4

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Stacey A. LehnRepublican7802,4897103,979100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Ralph E. Patterson, IIDemocratic2,0714,5332,4939,09750.94%
Bobby RucciDemocratic1,8474,0492,8658,76149.06%

State’s Attorney

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Anthony “Tony” CovingtonDemocratic3,5347,8434,89016,267100.00%

Clerk of the Circuit Court

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Henry ThompsonRepublican7642,4337223,919100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Tonya HendersonDemocratic9372,5801,5045,02129.78%
Joseph W. MankDemocratic1282672946894.09%
Robin C. RutledgeDemocratic8241,3219693,11418.47%
Lisa E. YatesDemocratic1,8654,0202,1538,03847.67%

Register of Wills

Republican Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Jim CrawfordRepublican7632,4867403,989100.00%

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Loraine Davies HennessyDemocratic2,9096,1833,93613,02876.06%
David Quintin ThomasDemocratic8542,0421,2044,10023.94%

Judge of the Orphans’ Court

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 3

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Darlene M. BreckDemocratic2,4675,2313,37611,07427.59%
Reginald KearneyDemocratic1,6002,8601,9976,45716.09%
Peter MurphyDemocratic1,6893,7112,3947,79419.42%
Donta VarneyDemocratic1,2592,9411,5215,72114.25%
Russell YatesDemocratic2,1704,4782,4429,09022.65%

Sheriff

Democratic Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Troy BerryDemocratic3,2546,8264,52614,60680.62%
Derek L. LarsenDemocratic6891,8329893,51019.38%

Republican Central Committee

Republican Candidates – Vote for up to 9

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
James AshburnRepublican6541,9845493,18712.00%
Marquita BushrodRepublican4871,3693592,2158.34%
Jim CrawfordRepublican6082,0195523,17911.97%
Joe CrawfordRepublican5881,8785292,99511.28%
Daniel P. CreightonRepublican5081,6074492,5649.65%
Brian S. FrayerRepublican4681,4484422,3588.88%
Zalee HarrisRepublican3871,1303021,8196.85%
Bernadette SmithRepublican5791,6444932,71610.23%
Michelle M. TalkingtonRepublican6141,7944872,89510.90%
Henry ThompsonRepublican5351,6014942,6309.90%

Democratic Central Committee

Democratic Candidates – Vote for up to 16

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NamePartyEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Abena Affum-McAllister (Female)Democratic1,8454,0812,5018,4274.81%
Virginia Benedict (Female)Democratic1,9864,2352,8059,0265.15%
Juwan M. Blocker (Male)Democratic1,6883,9672,2457,9004.51%
Julie Brooks (Female)Democratic1,5063,0482,0766,6303.79%
Elizabeth “Liz” Brown (Female)Democratic2,2124,8902,8339,9355.67%
Carlos Childs (Male)Democratic2,1554,2292,5408,9245.10%
Melissa Davis (Female)Democratic1,9263,9892,5778,4924.85%
Marie L. Duffield (Female)Democratic1,2953,0551,9106,2603.57%
Jason I. Henry (Male)Democratic1,6943,8272,5018,0224.58%
Edward Holland (Male)Democratic1,7063,8632,4157,9844.56%
Joyce M. Little (Female)Democratic1,9484,2522,8099,0095.14%
Derrick L. Lockhart (Male)Democratic1,7963,9882,4028,1864.67%
Lauretta M. Miles (Female)Democratic1,7323,8842,4998,1154.63%
Ralph E. Patterson, II (Male)Democratic2,5235,2943,13110,9486.25%
Lenny Proctor (Male)Democratic1,7023,6762,5617,9394.53%
Aqsa Siddique (Female)Democratic1,1252,8201,6815,6263.21%
Vontasha R. Simms (Female)Democratic1,8604,0832,3868,3294.76%
Alvin Stewart (Male)Democratic1,9613,8872,5988,4464.82%
Donta Varney (Male)Democratic1,2662,7091,6575,6323.22%
McKayla Wilkes (Female)Democratic2,3335,4863,07610,8956.22%
Russell Yates (Male)Democratic2,3434,9573,10310,4035.94%

Board of Education At Large

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for 1

(44 of 44 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Michael “Mike” Lukas1,6334,1202,1847,93735.21%
Shawna Mayon Marks7781,8641,1303,77216.73%
Letonya Smalls8202,2731,0754,16818.49%
Bernadette Smith9282,2001,0394,16718.48%
Chino Walters6071,1747202,50111.09%

Board of Education

District 1

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(12 of 12 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Zach Ball2696993591,32713.17%
Cindy Coulby3881,0955172,00019.85%
David Hancock7882,0901,0033,88138.52%
Calvin E. Montgomery, Sr.2977623541,41314.03%
Samichie Thomas3326075141,45314.42%

District 2

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(10 of 10 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Julie Brown4861,2415952,32223.59%
Jason I. Henry4601,0076552,12221.56%
Olivia D. Rollamas2026502661,11811.36%
Jamila Smith4279716272,02520.58%
Brenda L. Thomas4761,1316482,25522.91%

District 3

Non-Partisan Candidates – Vote for up to 2

(11 of 11 election day precincts reported)

NameEarly VotingElection DayMail-In Ballot / ProvisionalTotalPercentage
Dottery Butler-Washington6231,3418032,76727.78%
Andre Kinney1794112057957.98%
Nicole M. Kreamer6161,3097322,65726.68%
Bob Poore1233141926296.32%
Deron Eldridge Tross4127864111,60916.15%
Richard Wallace3547124371,50315.09%

