Redesigning your garden can be a blast. There’s nothing quite like spending time outdoors with your hands in the soil, knowing you’re going to be able to enjoy your work for years to come. The following will explore a few useful tips that can help make the process of redesigning your garden smoother and help ensure that your efforts are longer lasting.

Know Your Climate

It’s a good idea to get familiar with the climate in your area, especially if you’ve just moved into a new place. Look up average temperatures and things like wind speed to help ensure that you’re not selecting plants that will struggle to stay alive. If you are having trouble finding this information, speak to neighbors about what they typically notice (especially if they have thriving gardens of their own).

Drainage

Before you tackle any aspect of gardening, you want to think about drainage. If you notice that areas of your yard get parched and dry looking or if areas get swollen and puddles develop after rain, there’s a pretty good chance you need to address drainage. Solving drainage issues will help ensure that whatever gardening decisions you make are easier to maintain. You don’t want to spend hours each weekend watering plants only to have them die of thirst because water drifts away from them once it’s in the soil. Ensuring adequate drainage can also help protect the foundation of your home. Water can be pretty hardcore when it’s left to its own devices.

Vary Heights

This is one of the most vital rules for composing anything aesthetically pleasing. You need trees, bushes, and flowers that are of different heights. If the plants you like are the same height, raise beds so that some appear taller than others. Use a gazebo or trellis for the garden so that climbing plants have something to grip as they stretch towards the sky. You can also make use of structures like sheds and walls to help plants grow tall and strong.

Vary Textures

Similar to the above point, you want a variety of plant textures. Feathery wispy flowering grasses coupled with stark shiny leaves mixed in with velvety, silver foliage make a feast for the eyes. When everything is the same texture, things can look bland and individual plants have trouble standing out. In contrast, when there are lots of different textures present , each plant is able to earn and hold attention in turn. Texture variety is one of those things that leads to neighbors and friends asking you about the species of plants you’ve chosen because they want to grow the same things at home.

Seek Perennials

One of the best ways to minimize the work your garden requires is to focus on perennial plants, that is, plants that return every year. This way, you won’t have to buy new plants and plant them every spring.

Seek Native Plants

Second up on the list of ways to minimize the work your garden requires is to look for plants that are native to your area. Not only will this help ensure that the plants you select are able to thrive with the sunlight and water levels in your yard, but it also helps support local wildlife like pollinating insects. Given the crisis that is pollinators disappearing, this is a fantastic way to do a lot of good in the world.

Ground-Covering Plants

You might also want to look into flowering, ground-covering plants rather than covering your yard with standard grass. This is fantastic for the aforementioned pollinators and radically reduces the amount of work your yard needs as far less grass will need to be cut. There are ground-covering plants that grow just a few inches high and provide lovely color and texture to your yard, similar to grass. If you decide to skip this step, consider participating in “No Mow May,” which is a promise property owners make every May not to mow their lawns for a month. This gives flowering plants time to bloom and, therefore, supports pollinating insects.

Think Of The Wildlife You Want To Attract

The world is full of beautiful creatures, and some of them can be summoned to your yard if you plant the right things. If you’re partial to butterflies, look for flowers that attract them. If you love hummingbirds, find some plants that they love. You’d be surprised how lively and Disney-princess-esque your yard can become.

The above information should help you redesign your garden in a way that’s beautiful and doesn’t add 70 things to your already too-long to-do list. It will also help you support healthy solutions to environmental issues.