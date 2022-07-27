PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – July 26, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation announces operating hours at Kings Landing Pool will increase beginning Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. The pool will be available for open swimming Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Credit: Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation

The pool is currently open Tuesday through Thursday from noon to 4 p.m. For more information on the aquatic facilities, and hours visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/aquatics.

Various Parks & Recreation facilities continue to operate with adjusted hours and services due to labor shortages, which are being felt throughout the United States. Calvert County Government continues to recruit employees.

Visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Employment to learn about and apply for open positions.