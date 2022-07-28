Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms between 2 pm and 5 pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 5 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 pm, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Light and variable wind. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.