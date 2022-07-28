BOWIE, MD – Taking a series-opening blowout win one step further, the Bowie Baysox clobbered four home runs for the second-consecutive night on Wednesday to take down the Altoona Curve 12-3.

Making his first start of the season for Bowie following an upper-body injury, left-hander Ryan Hartman fired four strong innings for the Baysox, only tagged by a two-run home run from Fabricio Macias. While Bowie was quickly down, they responded as fast as possible in the bottom of the second inning when Shayne Fontana smacked a game-tying two-run home run of his own. J.D. Mundy lifted a sacrifice fly later in the same inning to give Bowie the lead.

Credit: Bowie Baysox

Bowie knocked starter Aaron Shortridge (L, 0-1) out of the game in the fourth inning after Connor Norby drilled a bases-loaded single, and Colton Cowser followed with his first grand slam.

Two more home runs brought in three more for Bowie, as Joey Ortiz went yard to lead off the seventh inning, highlighting his first four-hit day of the season, and Norby homered in his second-consecutive game with a two-run shot. One final run was brought across on a balk in the eighth inning.

In relief, Bowie’s Adam Stauffer (W, 4-1) allowed the only other Altoona run on a single in the seventh, while Jensen Elliott and Clayton McGinness each worked scoreless outings to hold the line.

The win keeps Bowie ahead of the pack in the Southwest Division, as their second-half record improves to 15-7, as well as 42-49 overall. Bowie and Altoona will continue their six-game series on Thursday, with the first pitch scheduled for 12:05 p.m.