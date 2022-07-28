ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland Director of Cross Country and Track & Field Reava Potter announced the addition of Tiana Webster to the coaching staff. Webster will start her duties on August 1.

“We are very excited to have Tiana as the assistant cross country and track and field coach. She will be a great fit for not only the program, but our athletic department as well,” Potter said. “She brings a lot to the table, and I am excited to have her help grow this program.”

Webster arrives at St. Mary’s College following six years at her alma mater, Division II East Stroudsburg University, as a student-athlete and a coach.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join and be a part of the SMCM community. I am grateful that I will be able to share my passion and knowledge of the sport with the student-athletes and look forward to working alongside Coach Potter,” Webster stated.

The Somerset, N.J., native was a five-year member of the Warriors indoor and outdoor track & field teams, earning an extra year of eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Webster is the current school record holder in the 100m (outdoor) and tied for the school record in the 60m (indoor) with an NCAA provisional qualifying time.

She also anchored the second fastest 4x200m relay (indoor) in school history while posting the fourth fastest time in the 55m (indoor) and ninth fastest in the 200m (indoor).

As a graduate assistant coach during the 2021-22 season, Webster helped the East Stroudsburg men’s indoor and outdoor track & field teams to third-place finishes at the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Championships. Additionally, she aided in the mentorship of 15 United States Track & Field/Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Region selections.

Webster also served as an assistant coach at East Stroudsburg South High School, working with the sprinters.

St. Mary’s returns to campus for preseason on August 22 with cross country’s season-opening meet being the University of Richmond Spider Alumni Open on September 3. Both the men’s and women’s cross country teams will look to defend their United East Conference Championship titles.

Webster graduated from East Stroudsburg in 2020 with a Bachelor of Science in sport management and a minor in sport and exercise psychology. She then remained at ESU to complete her Master of Science in management and leadership with a concentration in sport management, finishing the degree in 2022.

Webster was a four-time PSAC Scholar-Athlete, a four-time member of the Athletic Director’s Honor Roll, and a member of Chi Sigma Mu, the sport management honor society.