Following CSM President Dr. Maureen Murphy’s announcement in late spring that she plans to enter retirement on Dec. 31, 2022, the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Board of Trustees has begun its nationwide search for the college’s sixth president. The Presidential Search Firm RH Perry & Associates – hired in May to help transition leadership and coordinate a national search for CSM’s new leader – is now seeking confidential nominations and expressions of interest for the position until Aug. 22.

“This will be among the most important decisions this board will ever make,” said CSM Board of Trustee Chair and Presidential Search Committee Chair Shawn Coates. “Dr. Murphy’s shoes will be hard to fill. We will be looking for a leader who will continue to fortify this institution’s vision to be our region’s first choice for accessible, inclusive, and innovative education that transforms communities.”

The trustees will select a new president who will be a visionary, humanistic, and compassionate leader and who is passionate about leading a student-centered institution while ensuring student equity and success, Coates continued.

The trustees have also appointed a Presidential Search Committee, with members reflecting a diverse perspectives. The committee includes:

Trustee Shawn Coates , Search Committee Chair

, Search Committee Chair Trustee Jay Webster , Search Committee Co-Chair

, Search Committee Co-Chair Trustee Cordelia Postell , Search Committee Member

, Search Committee Member Larisa Pfeiffer , Chief of Staff, ex officio

, Chief of Staff, ex officio Theodore Harwood , CSM Foundation

, CSM Foundation Judith (Judy) Mills, CSM Vice President Financial Services

Ellen Flowers-Fields, CSM Associate Vice President, Continuing Education and Workforce Development

George Bedell, CSM Faculty Senate President

Stephen Johnson, CSM Associate Dean

Heather Zeolla, CSM Director of Campus Operations

Lena Hancock, CSM Director of Marketing

Trenace Richardson, CSM Director of Organizational Development

Valerie Shelton, CSM Associate Professor

Timothy Fenner, CSM Program Coordinator, Men of Excellence

Jimmy Eppley, CSM Systems Administrator

Please visit the Presidential Search webpage for more information and updates. Inquiries should be emailed to, CSMPresident@rhperry.com. To apply or make a nomination, visit https://rhperry.com/csmpresident/.