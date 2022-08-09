LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Department of Recreation & Parks, Museum Division, welcomes you to enjoy a free day of family fun in the sun, celebrating the end of summer on the beautiful waterside lawn at the annual Children’s Day at St. Clement’s Island Museum Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Families can enjoy games, crafts, face painting, a bike raffle, free snow cones, balloons and much more. Outside exhibitors include the local Fire Department, Rescue Squad and many more. Hometown Karaoke & DJ Services will have everyone dancing to kid-friendly tunes. Mathnasium of California will have fun math-related activities, and the Red Cross will have family fun and giveaways.

Local author Cindy Frelan will offer Storytime sessions about Chesapeake Bay animals. In addition, the Optimist Club of the Seventh District will provide a kiddie tractor pull and a free bike raffle for children 12 and younger. Organizers encourage families to get there early – the first 100 children will receive a free water bottle courtesy of the St. Mary’s County Museum Division and sponsors.

The Optimist Club of the Seventh District will be selling hamburgers, hotdogs, fries and drinks.

The St. Clement’s Island Museum is located at 38370 Point Breeze Road in Colton’s Point. For more information, call 301-769-2222 or visit Facebook.com/SCIMuseum.