Christina Taylor joined the College of Southern Maryland women’s volleyball program as an assistant coach prior to the 2022-23 season.

Taylor graduated from Chopticon High School in Morganza, Maryland, in 2001, playing volleyball for four years and softball for three. During her volleyball career at Chopticon, Taylor was named to the All-SMAC (Southern Maryland Athletic Conference) Second Team in 2000. She was also named team captain and won the Coach’s Award that year. Taylor received the US Marine Scholar-Athlete Award in 2001 and was a Minds in Motion Scholar Athlete from 1997-2001.

Taylor graduated from Virginia Union University in Richmond, Virginia, in 2006, playing volleyball all four years there. She graduated Magna Cum Laude with her bachelor of arts degree in English and minors in secondary education and Spanish.

Taylor won numerous awards while at Virginia Union. From 2002-04, Taylor served as team captain. After her 2003 season, she was named the team MVP. In 2004, the year Virginia Union earned the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Eastern Division Champion title, Taylor was named to the All-CIAA Second Team. Taylor also received the Athletic Director Leadership Award and the Coach’s Award that year. Taylor also played softball at Virginia Union from 2002-05, and played golf for one season in 2005.

Taylor began coaching before graduating college, starting as an assistant at Virginia Union in 2005 before taking over the program as head coach in 2007. She coached at Virginia Union from 2007-12 before heading to Henrico High School in Henrico, Virginia, to coach there from 2013-16. Taylor returned to Virginia Union for two years from 2017-18 before heading back to Henrico from 2019-21. Taylor also coached with USA Volleyball at U-Turn Sports Performance Academy in Richmond, Virginia, for three years and with the Richmond Volleyball Club for three years.

Taylor said, “After teaching and coaching in Richmond for 21 years, I decided to move back to Maryland to be nearer to my family and pursue other career opportunities. I recruited and coached Coach Sanders at Virginia Union, and when she learned I was moving back to the Southern Maryland area, she invited me to be part of her staff. I’ve been coaching volleyball since I graduated from college, so I feel very fortunate to come back home and have the opportunity to coach with a former player at a school where I personally attended sports camps as a developing athlete. I look forward to working with Coach Sanders in developing this program and preparing the athletes for the next level of volleyball.”