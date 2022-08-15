AKRON, OH – While the Bowie Baysox had planned to close out their seven-game series strong on Sunday afternoon, things did not fully go that way. Despite taking an early 6-0 lead over the Akron RubberDucks, Bowie still lost 7-6.

For the second time in the series, Bowie hammered Akron’s Jaime Arias early, as a three-run home run by Joey Ortiz and an RBI double by Cesar Prieto in the third inning forced the starter’s early exit. When reliever Jerson Ramirez walked three batters in the fourth inning, Coby Mayo lined a two-RBI single to left field, making it 6-0 Bowie.

Credit: Bowie Baysox

Following the Mayo single, Akron used a combination of Brett Daniels, Kyle Marman (W, 4-1), and Cade Smith (Sv, 1) to keep Bowie from advancing their lead, only allowing one runner to reach third base for the remainder of the day.

On a rehab start from Baltimore, left-hander Alexander Wells tossed 2 2/3 scoreless innings for the Baysox, before Griffin McLarty worked into the fourth. While an error eventually allowed two runs to score, McLarty finished the fourth inning before handing things to Drew Rom.

Rom hit snags in his first relief appearance of the season, allowing an RBI single to Micah Pries in the fifth inning, and a two-RBI double to Angel Lopez in the sixth inning, trimming the Bowie lead down to just one run.

Following a perfect seventh inning, Rom (L, 7-2) hit a batter in the eighth inning before allowing a game-tying RBI double to Jose Tena, and a sacrifice fly from the following batter gave Akron the lead.

Sunday was the second time in less than a month that Bowie had built a 6-0 lead in a game but still lost. While Bowie lost five games in the seven-game set with Akron, they held a lead in the eighth inning or later in six of the seven games.

Bowie sees their record shrink to 53-55, and 26-13 in the second half. While Bowie still secured eight wins on the 13-game road trip, they will return to Prince George’s Stadium on Tuesday to start a 12-game homestand, starting with six games against the Somerset Patriots.

The first pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.