MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (August 2022) – The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship, the world’s most prestigious off-road motorcycle racing series, embarks on its landmark 50th anniversary season in 2022 with a 12-round summer campaign that will visit 10 different states, bookended by the Memorial Day and Labor Day holiday weekends.

The 10th stop of the milestone journey in 2022 will continue one of the sport’s most celebrated traditions, as Southern Maryland’s legendary Budds Creek Motocross Park, in Mechanicsville, extends its legacy in American motocross as one of the sport’s cornerstone events. The 32nd running of the Budds Creek National will commence on Saturday, August 20, signifying a critical juncture in the summer-long journey to crown champions.

“After two years of challenges to successfully implement a championship calendar in the midst of a global pandemic, we feel incredibly honored to have the opportunity to enjoy a historic milestone for the sport this summer. We’ve been able to properly celebrate the 50th anniversary of this storied championship and pay homage to the individuals and venues who helped elevate American motocross to the forefront of the sport on a global scale,” said Davey Coombs, President of MX Sports Pro Racing.

Credit: Align Media

Sitting just a short drive from the nation’s capital of Washington, D.C., the fierce battles that take place at Budds Creek Motocross Park feature a similar tenacity as those taking place on Capitol Hill and the halls of our government. The famed facility made its first appearance on the championship calendar in 1989 and has thrilled race fans throughout the Mid-Atlantic for the past three decades.

The bright tan hue of the track’s clay-based racing surface is unique to Budds Creek, where tons of traction makes it one of the most enjoyable places to compete on the circuit. Moreover, the constant shifts in elevation and series of off-camber turns make it one of the most technical and physically demanding tracks in American motocross. The standalone nature of the track makes for some of the best and most captivating racing in the championship, while the late positioning on the season calendar adds a layer of intrigue in the battle for victory. To top it all off, the hillsides that surround Budds Creek provide incredible viewing opportunities for spectators, no matter where they choose to watch the action unfold.

One would be hard-pressed to find a track that checks more boxes for a world-class motocross venue than Budds Creek Motocross Park and it’s why this late-summer event has become one of the sport’s most celebrated traditions. This little pocket of Southern Maryland has grown to become a world-renowned destination for any racing fan and is a popular choice for many to make a motocross pilgrimage to one of the sport’s most decorated venues.

Credit: Align Media

On the track, the 50th anniversary of the championship has served as the most prominent representation of the global influence of Lucas Oil Pro Motocross, as a pair of international riders are defending champions in both the 450 Class and 250 Class for the first time in history. Frenchman Dylan Ferrandis is just the third European rider ever in the 450 Class to serve as reigning champion, while Australian Jett Lawrence is the first defending titleholder in the 250 Class from the “Land Down Under.”

Credit: Align Media

Event Information

Budds Creek National

Round 10: 50th Anniversary Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship

Budds Creek Motocross Park – Mechanicsville, Maryland

August 20, 2022

8:00am Practice & Qualifying

12:30 pm Opening Ceremonies

1:00pm First Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

3:00pm Second Motos (250 Class & 450 Class)

Ticket Info: