Ten student-athletes from the College of Southern Maryland were named to the 2021-22 Maryland JUCO Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, the conference announced on August 8.
The following is a list of the 10 CSM student-athletes named to the 2021-22 Maryland JUCO All-Academic Team:
- Todd Drake – Men’s Soccer
- Thomas Larsen – Men’s Soccer
- Richard Miller – Men’s Soccer
- Hassan Turay – Men’s Soccer
- Mackenzie Miller* – Women’s Soccer
- Rachel Marino* – Volleyball
- Diallo Barry – Men’s Basketball
- Blake DiPietro* – Baseball
- Lawrence “Mikey” Guy – Baseball
- Jacob Holt – Baseball
* = Achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA for the academic year
DiPietro, Marino, and Miller were three of the 28 student-athletes throughout the conference who achieved a 4.0 GPA for the academic year.
DiPietro, Marino, Miller, Guy, and Barry were also named to the 2021-22 NJCAA All-Academic Teams.
Student-athletes must hold a 3.5 GPA or above over the full academic year and participate in a varsity sport to be eligible for the award.