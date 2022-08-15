Ten student-athletes from the College of Southern Maryland were named to the 2021-22 Maryland JUCO Athletic Conference All-Academic Team, the conference announced on August 8.

Credit: College of Southern Marylnad

The following is a list of the 10 CSM student-athletes named to the 2021-22 Maryland JUCO All-Academic Team:

Todd Drake – Men’s Soccer

– Men’s Soccer Thomas Larsen – Men’s Soccer

– Men’s Soccer Richard Miller – Men’s Soccer

– Men’s Soccer Hassan Turay – Men’s Soccer

– Men’s Soccer Mackenzie Miller * – Women’s Soccer

* – Women’s Soccer Rachel Marino * – Volleyball

* – Volleyball Diallo Barry – Men’s Basketball

– Men’s Basketball Blake DiPietro * – Baseball

* – Baseball Lawrence “Mikey” Guy – Baseball

– Baseball Jacob Holt – Baseball

* = Achieved a perfect 4.0 GPA for the academic year

DiPietro, Marino, and Miller were three of the 28 student-athletes throughout the conference who achieved a 4.0 GPA for the academic year.

DiPietro, Marino, Miller, Guy, and Barry were also named to the 2021-22 NJCAA All-Academic Teams.

Student-athletes must hold a 3.5 GPA or above over the full academic year and participate in a varsity sport to be eligible for the award.