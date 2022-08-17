Congratulations to Councilman Keith Pardieck for completing all requirements to receive the Academy for Excellence in Local Governance certificate from the University of Maryland.

The Town of Chesapeake Beach sponsors continued education for Elected and Appointed Officials through the Maryland Municipal League. The Academy’s objectives are to:

Increase understanding of local government and how it functions

Promote high ethical standards in public service

Provide an informational base for more informed policy-making

Develop the capacity of local officials to govern effectively and

Recognize local officials for their educational efforts.

The Mayor congratulates Councilman Pardieck and thanks him for you his continued commitment in service of the Town!

CURRENT REQUESTS FOR PROPOSALS:

The Town of Chesapeake Beach requests proposals for the Clarifier, Mudwell, Clearwell, and Covers Installation at the Chesapeake Beach Water Reclamation Treatment Plant (CBWRTP). RFP information can be obtained on eMMA eMaryland Marketplace Advantage Project Source # BPM031120 or by contacting Holly Wahl at hwahl@chesapeakebeachmd.gov.

NEWS FROM THE PLANNING & ZONING COMMISSION:

The Town of Chesapeake Beach Planning & Zoning Commission held a public hearing on July 27th to receive public comment on the comprehensive rezoned and updated zoning map and supporting text amendments to the zoning ordinance. The Planning Commission held a public work session to review public comments received during the July 27th hearing. To view video recordings of these meetings please click here.

The Planning and Zoning Administrator provides clarification on the Resource Conservation (RC) zoning district in a quick video linked here.

MEETINGS OF PUBLIC BODIES OF THE TOWN:

August 15, 2022 at 6:00 PM The Board of Appeals will meet for the sole purpose to review written decisions for Case #2022-1, Marcus Farbstein 7515 B Street, Chesapeake Beach MD, and Case #2022-2, Jason Hine 4008 Old Bayside Road Chesapeake Beach, MD. No other business will be conducted at this meeting. This meeting will be held in Town Hall and live streamed on the Town’s Channel.

NOTICE OF RESCHEDULED MEETING the August 24th Planning and Zoning Commission meeting is rescheduled for September 6th at 7:00 PM. This meeting will be held in Town Hall and live streamed on the Town’s Channel.

August 29th Town Council Work Session at 6:00 PM. This meeting will be held in Town Hall and live streamed on the Town’s Channel.

September 15th Town Council Meeting at 7:00 PM. This meeting will be held in Town Hall and live streamed on the Town’s Channel.

MEETINGS OF VOLUNTARY ADVISORY COMMITTEES OF THE TOWN:

Twin Beaches Opioid Abuse Awareness Coalition Tuesday (Aug 23) at 6 PM. This meeting will be conducted virtually. To join the meeting please click the link https://chesapeakebeachmd-gov.zoom.us/j/5177795639. To join by phone please dial (929) 205-6099 and enter the Meeting ID Meeting ID: 517 779 5639.

Coastal Resiliency Steering Committee: Tentative Meeting Date set for September 1, 2022 at the Chesapeake Beach Town Hall.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

The Town goes purple for Overdose Awareness!

@tastethebeaches.

We are happy to announce the 2022 Taste the Beaches event to be held on September 17th with a rain date of September 18th at the Kellams Complex in Chesapeake Beach, MD. The Twin Beaches of the Town of Chesapeake Beach and the Town of North Beach are once again partnering to bring our local businesses and community partners another great event at the center of Town. There are multiple ways for local businesses to participate this year! You can become a vendor for the day of the event and/or you can participate in our Taste the Beaches Kick Off, our version of a local restaurant week from September 12-16. Follow us @tastethebeaches to hear about our participating vendors.