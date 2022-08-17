We would like to congratulate the winners of the 2022 Clements Cuties Memorial Scholarships. We awarded seven scholarships in the amount of $3,000 each.

The winners of the two Nolan Scully Memorial Scholarships for Public Service were Macie Topolski and Julianna Hammett.

The winner of the Danny Ryce Memorial Scholarship for Music was Nolen Willey.

The winners of the two Colton Kirchner Memorial Scholarships for Baseball and Softball were Mason Boyers and Helen Bailey.

The winners of the two Peyton Greer Memorial Scholarships for soccer were Brooklyn Vance and Chad Farr.

We would like to thank all of the families that these scholarships are in honor of for allowing us to do this and for being a huge part of the selection process.

A huge thank you to The Fenwick Inn for graciously donating the use of their beautiful venue and hosting us last night.

Thank you Cadey Ryce of Cakes by Cadey for providing the delicious cupcakes!

Thank you to Janice Hamby for capturing the events of the night.

Thank you to all who attended the event and every single person or business that has donated to our organization. Without each of you, we would not be able to honor these incredible lives lost the way that we do.