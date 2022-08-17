Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling, lll (District 1) is hosting a “Farmers Feeding Charles County” event on Saturday, Sept. 17, from noon to 2 p.m. at LifeStream Church of the Nazarene (5105 Leonardtown Road, Waldorf). A limited supply of seasonal products is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Recipients must be Charles County residents.

The food distribution is a drive-through distribution with donations from Farmers Feeding Southern Maryland.

For more information or if you are interested in volunteering, providing donations, or becoming a sponsor for upcoming events, call 301-645- 0558 or email BowlingG@CharlesCountyMD.gov.

Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.