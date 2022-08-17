Inside Sandy Point State Park’s newly renovated nature center hangs a map of the body of water that laps onto the shoreline just a few dozen paces away. Not one but two banner headlines trundle across the top of the display: “It’s Your Chesapeake” and “Es Tu Chesapeake.” Nasir Donnel Frasier, 6, uses authentic crab tongs to hold a plastic crab as part of an educational display about crabbing at Maryland’s Sandy Point State Park. Credit: Dave Harp / Bay Journal Media

It’s a minor detail, but a significant one, officials say. Spanish permeates the educational outpost, sharing equal billing with English. Park managers hope that the new materials help serve Hispanic visitors, who represent a large majority of Sandy Point’s users.

“We’d always have to tell them that’s the Bay,” said Daniel Salom?n, one of two bilingual interpretative outreach assistants who staff the facility. Some thought they had reached the Atlantic Ocean, which entails another 90 miles of eastward travel.

“That was a real ‘aha’ moment in our programming,” said Melissa Boyle Acuti, head of interpretation for the Maryland Park Service, “that there was a lack of understanding.” A sign welcomes Spanish-speaking visitors to the nature center at Maryland’s Sandy Point State Park. Credit: Dave Harp / Bay Journal Media

When it opened in April, the nature center became the first purpose-built bilingual facility in the state’s system of 67 state parks, natural areas and other public assets. Some parks have grafted Spanish-language interpretive materials onto existing English ones, but none have been fully integrated the way they are at Sandy Point, Acuti said.

With its not-quite-white sandy beach — the beige color indicates the sand’s iron content – Sandy Point is one of Maryland’s most popular state parks. The 786-acre getaway just north of the US Route 50/301 Chesapeake Bay Bridge routinely attracts more than 1 million visitors per year. Summer is easily its busiest season, with park staff frequently turning away visitors because its capacity has been reached.

For park managers and Chesapeake advocates, though, the park long represented a missed opportunity. Thousands of people were flocking daily to the shores of the nation’s largest estuary and leaving without learning what an “estuary” is, among other environmental facts. (An estuary is a partially enclosed coastal body of water where freshwater and saltwater meet.)

Part of the problem was the park’s environmental education offerings — or lack thereof.

The park’s nature education offerings were squeezed into a corner of a concessions building, barely large enough for a lone table and some pamphlets. A 2015 visitor study conducted by an intern from the Hispanic Access Foundation showed that only 3% of the park’s users were aware of the nature center’s existence.

Melissa Boyle Acuti, head of interpretation for the Maryland Park Service; Gabrielle Roffe, manager of equity and community engagement for the Chesapeake Conservancy; and Brittany Hall, education coordinator for the National Park Service’s Chesapeake Gateways Network, pose inside the Sand Point State Park nature center’s replica of an osprey nest. Credit: Dave Harp / Bay Journal Media

The other problem was the language that educators were using. According to the 2015 survey, 80% of Sandy Point’s users identified as Hispanic.

“That’s when I knew there was a really big gap,” said Gabrielle Roffe, manager of equity and community engagement for the Chesapeake Conservancy.

The lack of engagement with a more diverse range of communities has long been recognized as a problem for the Bay’s health as well. Engaging more “minority stakeholder groups” in conservation and restoration efforts is a directive of the 2014 Chesapeake Bay Watershed Agreement.

In 2019, a partnership consisting of the Conservancy, National Park Service, Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Heritage Areas Authority and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration began funding two bilingual outreach assistant positions, based at Sandy Point. Their mission: to provide translation services and develop programming to better engage the Latinx community.

Since then, the program has expanded to a total of six positions at nine Maryland state parks. Most of the bilingual staff are locals who are either in college or recent graduates, Roffe said. To many Hispanic visitors, she noted, the staffers are a trusted face, ready to supply an interesting nugget of information or help defuse tensions with non-Spanish speakers.

Salom?n was one of the first to be hired, joining in the 2019 pilot year. He doesn’t have an environmental background and studies media production at nearby Anne Arundel Community College. But he keeps a handwritten notebook on his desk, with pages full of scripts to help him answer frequently asked questions.

Daniel Salomn, a bilingual outreach assistant at the Sandy Point State Park Nature Center in Maryland, discusses native fish with Jack Monin and Luke Monin, both age 6. Credit: Dave Harp / Bay Journal Media

Like: How many different shark species can be found in the Chesapeake? Answer: 12

He said it also helps to keep a handy list of Spanish translations of English environmental terms. He learned that was a necessity after struggling to find the Spanish word for caterpillar (oruga).

When it was time for the nature center’s makeover, there was a money problem. “As our exhibit designer told us, we had a champagne taste on a beer budget,” Acuti recalled.

The plan was to continue sharing a building with concessions but to expand into the other corner on the same side of the structure. Sandy Point State Park in Maryland offers a popular beach on the Chesapeake Bay, near the western end of the U.S. Route 50/301 Bay Bridge. Credit: Dave Harp / Bay Journal Media

Filling that space, which was a little bigger than the footprint of a school bus, would fall to the staff’s own creativity and handiness. Two rangers with woodworking skills, for example, transformed a donated boat into a child-size replica of a deadrise waterman’s vessel. Others collected driftwood for a life-size rendition of an osprey’s nest.

The literal and figurative centerpiece is a floor-to-ceiling mural by local artist Phyllis Saroff that depicts life above and in the water. Some of that life was crafted into magnets that children can attach to the artwork wherever they wish. The nature center at Sandy Point State Park in Maryland features a floor-to-ceiling mural by Phyllis Saroff that depicts wildlife above the Bay and in the water. Credit: Dave Harp / Bay Journal Media

Ever seen a jellyfish fly above the water’s surface? Here, you can. Luckily, Salom?n is posted nearby to gently correct any such errors.

This article is republished from BayJournal.com.