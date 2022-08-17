The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 70 -year-old Michael Grigsby of Clinton.

On August 14, 2022, at approximately 7:30 pm, officers responded to the 9400 block of Piscataway Road for a single-vehicle collision.

The preliminary investigation revealed Grigsby was driving a car that was traveling northbound on Piscataway Road. For reasons that are under investigation, the car left the roadway striking multiple roadway signs, and a fence, and then ultimately came to rest in the southbound lanes. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device. Please refer to case number 22-0038979.