Henry is an easy-going, 3-year-old, 45-pound beagle boy that loves people and other dogs.

Henry enjoys tasty treats, curling up to nap, or just hanging out. He especially adores going for outdoor sniffing and exploring adventures with his foster brother.

Henry would love to have a fenced yard and canine companion in his forever home.

Please click this link, and visit Henry to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Henry has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Henry.