The recent global economic crunch is forcing individuals and institutions to rethink their investment strategies going forward. As Q4 is set to begin and the holiday shopping season gets underway, millions of people are adjusting their long-term financial savings and investing plans to accommodate the new fiscal realities of 2022/23. Inflation, supply chain troubles, skyrocketing gasoline prices, and an out-of-whack housing market are just a few of the factors behind the new trend.

Since the beginning of the year, the inflation rate in the US and most other developed nations have not let up. The latest economic and labor numbers from the government bolster the belief that things will get worse before they get better. That mindset is what’s largely behind the recent switch in consumer investing trends.

Overall, the shift is away from standard equity shares and into real estate and hard assets. In every state, new and experienced investors are turning to things like REITs (real estate investment trusts), copy trading, SDIRAs (self-directed IRAs), alternative assets, blue-chip stocks, dividend aristocrat shares, precious metals, and commodities. Other factors causing economic chaos for individuals and institutions include the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the continuing COVID pandemic, massive domestic instability in China, military tensions in Asia, and more.

As the second half of 2022 has begun to unfold, the weakening international economy has almost completely changed the investing landscape. In late 2022, REITs are showing up in an increasing number of individual investment portfolios, both long-term and short-term. The trend is closely related to the fact that REITs offer regular dividend income, the chance to diversify holdings , excellent long-term appreciation rates, and more.

To alleviate the effects of a down economy in 2022, prospective investors in REITs should double-check the issuer’s stability, total dividend yield, company financial reports, the location of properties held by the trust, dividend track record, quality of the management team, and the types of properties that make up the holdings. There are lists of the best REITs for 2022 and 2023 investors, which include guidelines about how to open accounts and purchase trust shares. As consumers everywhere are searching for ways to augment their investment options, millions are exploring the potential benefits of REITs.

The war in Europe began in mid-February of this year but continues to escalate with no prospect of peace talks or a cease-fire. The conflict has wreaked havoc on European and global energy and grain markets. In an indirect way, the war has led to widespread changes in the way people all over the world invest their money.

Energy stocks and the price of oil are surging , a fact that has attracted huge amounts of fresh capital to the sector. One of the newest forms of doing business for people who have brokerage accounts is copy trading. It’s one of the year’s fastest-growing ways of picking investable assets.

Users can simply choose an expert to follow and imitate each purchase and sale as long as they wish. Several of the largest online brokers offer automated as well as manual copy trading accounts. Self-directed IRAs are attracting record numbers of people who want to add precious metals, real estate, and cryptocurrency to their tax-deferred retirement nest eggs.

SDIRAs are finding new popularity amid a financial environment that could lead to significant increases in the value of hard assets like gold , real property, and cryptos like bitcoin. One of the anomalies of the year’s financial scene has been the reluctance of gold’s price to rise significantly. In fact, the yellow metal that typically serves as a safe haven in recessionary periods has been flat since January 1.

There are several theories about the lackluster performance of gold, including one that says investors are waiting to see Q4 economic data before choosing to put a portion of their capital into the precious metals sector. Gold began the year at the $1,800 mark and has ranged between a high of $2,043 and a low of $1,700 since then. Even during the Q1 stock market fall, gold never really found its feet, and prices have been largely down or flat since the early March high. So far, the expected rise in gold’s price has not happened.