On August 17 at 3:36 p.m., officers responded to the area of Smallwood Drive and McDaniel Road in Waldorf for the report of a male who had stolen a firearm from a relative and fled on foot.

Family members indicated the man may be experiencing a mental health episode and were concerned for his safety. Officers canvassed the area and observed the man on a nearby path. They took immediate steps to deescalate the situation, but the man attempted to elude them.

The man then attempted to retrieve a gun from his waistband at which point the officers were able to safely apprehend him after a brief struggle. In addition to the stolen firearm, officers recovered a knife and pepper spray from the man’s pocket.

A check revealed the man is prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous felony conviction. The man was charged with theft and illegal possession of a firearm.

Officer Dunn is continuing to investigate.