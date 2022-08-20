Chesapeake Beach, MD- Overnight the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office was called to a home for a potential barricade situation on Autumn Crest Lane in the Richland Station of Chesapeake Beach, MD. Overnight a post on Facebook made by the Office stated for residents to avoid the area.

We do not have many details at this time and we have reached out to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office PIO for more information. At 8:45 a.m., a notification went out from the Town of Chesapeake Beach stating the suspect was in custody.

We will continue to bring you updates as we get more verified information regarding this situation.