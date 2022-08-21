(8/20/2022, Waldorf, MD) The Kentucky Wild Health Genomes rallied for four runs in the eighth inning in their comeback win over the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs. Despite a strong performance from Alex Merithew, the Blue Crabs’ bullpen could not hold the lead, giving the Genomes a 6-4 victory.

The Blue Crabs started the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. Jack Sundberg extended his on-base streak to 23 games with a base hit before Braxton Lee bounced a single up the middle, scoring Sundberg to give the Blue Crabs a 1-0 lead.

The Genomes responded in the third inning. Kentucky picked up a run on a sacrifice fly before Moises Sierra drove in a run on an RBI single into right field, giving the Genomes a 2-1 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Blue Crabs got a run back. Collier tripled to start the inning, and Jared Walker drove him in on a ground out to first base.

In the sixth inning, the Blue Crabs pulled ahead. With Collier on second base, Jared Walker drove a grounder down the third base line, scoring Crosby to give the Blue Crabs a 3-2. With Walker on third base, Jack Sundberg drove a base hit through the right side, giving the Blue Crabs a 4-2 lead.

But the Genomes responded in the eighth. Alex Merithew pitched seven innings, allowing two runs while striking out eight. The Blue Crabs turned to Patrick Baker (L, 5-2) in the eighth inning. Luke Becker walked before Moises Sierra drove a double down the line, cutting the deficit to 4-3. With runners on first and second, Eury Perez drove a double to left, scoring Sierra and tying the game. The next batter, Felix Pie, hit a ground ball to past the shortstop Michael Baca, bringing in two runs, putting the Genomes on top 6-4.

Jamie Callahan (W, 1-0) pitched a clean seventh for the Genomes. The Blue Crabs rallied in the eighth and ninth innings, but could not get a run in. The Blue Crabs loaded the bases in the ninth, but Diogenes Almengo (Sv, 4) worked out of the jam, securing a 6-4 win for the Genomes.

The Blue Crabs are back in action tomorrow against the Genomes at 2:05 pm for the rubber match in the three-game set.