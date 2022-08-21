On August 19 at 9:47 p.m., members of the Charles County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Team (EST) responded to Calvert County to assist the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office with a man who was armed with a gun and barricaded inside a room in his house.

During negotiations, the suspect fired shots at the Calvert County deputies who returned fire, striking the suspect. Charles County EST entered the house with other officers, helped locate the suspect, and assisted with providing first aid.

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.