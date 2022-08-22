(8/21/2022, Waldorf, MD) The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs fell 2-0 to the Kentucky Wild Health Genomes in the rubber match of a three-game set on Sunday afternoon. The Blue Crabs got a stellar performance from their starter, Mitch Lambson (L, 6-8), but the offense fell quiet in the loss.

The ballgame remained scoreless until the top of the third inning. The Genomes had runners on first and second with two outs when Chris Shaw punched a single into right field, scoring Luke Becker. But, Braxton Lee threw out Moises Sierra at third base, ending the inning with the Blue Crabs only surrendering one run.

In the fourth inning, the Genomes took a 2-0 lead when Khris Davis hit his 14th home run of the year over the wall in left field.

Meanwhile the Blue Crabs’ bats were quiet against the Genomes’ starter, Max Povse (W, 5-9). The right-hander pitched six and two-thirds innings, allowing one hit and four walks, while striking out ten batters.

In the top of the seventh inning, Eury Perez drilled a deep fly ball to left-center field. Zach Collier reached over the wall in left-center and robbed a home run, keeping the deficit at 2-0.

Meanwhile, Mitch Lambson kept dealing. Lambson allowed only two runs on six hits in a complete game against the Genomes.

But the Blue Crabs bats could not come through. In the seventh inning, the Blue Crabs loaded the bases on three walks, but stranded the bases loaded. The Blue Crabs picked up hits in both the eighth inning and ninth inning, but were unable to get a run across in the Genomes’ 2-0 victory over the Blue Crabs.

Southern Maryland are back in action against the York Revolution on Tuesday for the first of six games, three on the road before the Blue Crabs return home for three.