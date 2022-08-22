Upper Marlboro, MD… The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Nathan Farmer on August 17, 2022, on a warrant for Attempted Second Degree Murder obtained by the county police on August 11, 2022.

Nathan Farmer Credit: Prince George's County Sheriff's Office

According to the warrant, on July 19, 2022, police responded to the 5400 Block of Silver Hill Rd, in Temple Hills, MD., for the report of a contact shooting. Police arrived and observed a victim on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. Police learned that Farmer and the victim were involved in an altercation and Farmer allegedly pulled out a firearm and shot the victim. Farmer then fled the scene before police arrived and the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Through their investigation, police were able to identify Farmer as the suspect.

On August 17, 2022, deputies determined that Farmer could be located at an address in the 4200 Block of 28th Ave, in Temple Hills, MD. Deputies arrived and positively identified Farmer leaving an apartment building. When deputies approached, Farmer fled and was immediately captured, he was then served the warrant, placed into custody, and safely transported to Detectives with the Prince George’s County Police Department Division VIII Station without incident.

Farmer is also charged with First Degree Assault, Second-Degree Assault and Reckless Endangerment From A Car.