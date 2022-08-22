(Baltimore) — The Sports Wagering Application Review Commission (SWARC) today awarded sports wagering facility licenses to Maryland Stadium Sub, LLC, and Chesapeake Gaming, LLC. The two entities are among the 17 that were designated in the sports wagering law to conduct retail sports wagering operations, pending investigations of their qualifications and license awards by SWARC.

On Aug. 10, Maryland Stadium Sub and Chesapeake Gaming were found qualified for sports wagering licenses by the Maryland Lottery and Gaming Control Commission (MLGCC). Maryland Stadium Sub plans to operate a sportsbook at FedEx Field in Landover (Prince George’s County). Chesapeake Gaming plans to offer sports wagering at its off-track betting venue in Boonsboro (Washington County). Opening dates for the two sportsbooks have not been determined.

With today’s action, 11 of the 17 entities named in the law have been awarded sports wagering facility licenses. Sportsbooks are currently operating at MGM National Harbor (Prince George’s County), Live! Casino (Anne Arundel County), Horseshoe Casino (Baltimore City), Hollywood Casino (Cecil County), Ocean Downs Casino (Worcester County), and Bingo World (Anne Arundel County).

Three off-track betting venues — Riverboat on the Potomac (Charles County), Long Shot’s (Frederick County), and Greenmount Station (Carroll County) — have been found qualified and have been awarded licenses, and are preparing to open. Those three facilities, along with Maryland Stadium Sub and Chesapeake Gaming, are completing construction and working closely with Maryland Lottery and Gaming staff to complete numerous procedural tasks that are required before they are permitted to launch.