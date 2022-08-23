The Maryland Office of Tourism (OTD) is about to embark on a new research project about visitation to the Chesapeake Bay and interest in traveling to the Bay.

OTD has partnered with the National Park Service, Chesapeake Bay Gateways Network, and hired Rockport Analytics to study visitation patterns, economic impact, motives for visitation, and the interests of consumers who visit or wish to visit the Chesapeake Bay.

The research findings will inform the development of new tour experiences, services, products, and marketing initiatives for Chesapeake Bay Storyteller tours, Chesapeake Bay Gateways, and other Chesapeake Bay attractions.

As part of the research methodology, Rockport Analytics will conduct intercept interviews of visitors at Bay locations, especially those at Chesapeake Bay Gateways. Rockport Analytics will conduct intercept interviews at the North Beach Boardwalk on September 3 – 4, September 17, October 1, and October 8 from 11 am to 4 pm each day.