Check out this sweet, loveable, adorable face.

Meet Ace

Ace is a white and brown male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He’s approximately 5 months old and weighs about 46.7 lbs.. He has not been neutered but will be neutered and fully vetted upon adoption.

If you’re looking for a fun, loving, cuddy buddy who also would love to take long walks and just hang out with his human then you must meet Ace.

If you’re interested in meeting Ace, please email animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov to schedule an appointment to meet her.

QUESTIONS or FOR MORE INFO:

Tri-County Animal Shelter (TCAS)