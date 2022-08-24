Chris Schoenbauer named Head Girls Tennis Coach at St. Mary’s Ryken Credit: St. Mary's Ryken High School

St. Mary’s Ryken (SMR) announces the hiring of Chris Schoenbauer as Head Girls Tennis Coach. Coach Schoenbauer takes over coaching the team effective immediately.

“I am excited to hit the ground running with the girls’ tennis team,” said Coach Schoenbauer. “I could not be more excited to be joining the St. Mary’s Ryken family. My immediate goals with the team are to build a community with a family atmosphere and help continue a healthy, competitive environment. We will focus on the process of improving our skills each day so that when we look back at the end of the season we can see improvement in all of our games.”

Previously, Coach Schoenbauer served as a high school athletics coach for 14 years, including nine as a varsity head coach. He has coached tennis, baseball, cross country, and volleyball.

“Chris is an educator first with great coaching experience and background in the sport of tennis,” said Athletic Director Jon Lombardo. “He has a very calming presence which will promote individualized student growth and is key to success in sports such as tennis where the mental element meets the physical execution of 1 on 1 competition. Over the past 2 seasons, we have experienced great growth within our tennis program and I believe Chris will nurture that same growth as well as bring the development needed to compete at a high level in the WCAC. We are blessed to have Coach Schoenbauer continue to build a transformational experience through our Girls Tennis program.”

In his personal athletics career, Coach Schoenbauer played college tennis at Frostburg State University and earned the following accolades:

Frostburg State University Tennis Team Captain and Most Valuable Player in 2007

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Team Champions 2007

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference #5 Singles Champion in 2007

AMCC Two-time Singles Runner up and Doubles Runner up in 2007

Four-Time All-AMCC Team

Finished win a career 49 wins in three seasons

“I have been a part of the community in St. Mary’s County for ten years now,” said Coach Schoenbauer. “In addition to living and coaching in the area, I have also been teaching here and have gotten involved with youth sports recently as well. By being immersed in the community we will continue to recruit WCAC caliber athletes and continue building the program.”