ANNAPOLIS, MD—At the Maryland Association of Counties (MACo) Conference in Ocean City, Governor Larry Hogan received the Open Space Executive Award from the Partners for Open Space, a statewide coalition of environmental, agricultural, recreation, and historic preservation organizations and the Maryland Association of County Park and Recreation Administrators (MACPRA).

“We are pleased to honor Governor Larry Hogan with a special recognition, the Open Space Executive Award, to recognize Governor Hogan’s exemplary and steadfast leadership on conservation and open space in Maryland during his two terms as Governor,” said Charlotte Davis, executive director of Rural Maryland, and Joel Dunn, president, and CEO of Chesapeake Conservancy. “Governor Hogan fully funded Program Open Space in his budget year after year and prioritized conservation and outdoor recreation through the Maryland Outdoor Recreation Economic Commission and the establishment of the Maryland Office of Outdoor Recreation. The state of Maryland’s open space today and tomorrow is greatly improved thanks to Governor Hogan.”

The governor’s record of conservation includes fully funding Program Open Space—replenishing funds raided by previous governors—expanding and making historic investments in Maryland State Parks, and establishing the state’s first Office of Outdoor Recreation. Since 2015, Program Open Space has permanently protected an additional 71,735 acres of open space, recreation, and conservation lands.

“In Maryland, our commitment to open space and conservation continues to set an example for the nation,” Governor Hogan said. “I am honored to receive this award from the Partners for Open Space, and it has been a privilege to work with these organizations to advance our shared conservation and preservation goals. We are proud that responsible environmental stewardship will be part of our administration’s legacy of changing Maryland for the better.”