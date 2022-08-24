On August 19 at 5 p.m., a patrol officer initiated a traffic stop in the area of St. Ignatius Drive and Heritage Place in Waldorf.

The registration plates on the vehicle were suspended and there was a pick-up order from MVA to recover the tags. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined he did not have a driver’s license. During the stop, officers observed a semi-automatic handgun in plain view between the driver’s seat and center console. Officers were able to safely recover the handgun which was determined to be fully loaded.

Jordan Enoch Gantlin, 23, of Indian Head, was arrested and charged with illegally transporting a firearm, loaded firearm in a vehicle, and traffic violations.

On August 20, a district court commissioner released Gantlin from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance. Cpl. Wilson is investigating.