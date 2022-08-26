The concert on the pavilion featuring 3 of A Kind is this Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 6 pm. In addition to the concert, the Wheel House Beer Garden will be set up on Bay Avenue to sell drinks. A percentage of the proceeds will go to the Ladies of Charity. While you’re in town, be sure to peruse the shops and eat at one of the restaurants or stop by for a sweet treat to take home!

Guidelines on Alcoholic Beverages

Must be 21 to drink! No alcoholic beverages are allowed outside the event area. No outside alcohol or coolers are permitted inside the event area.

Parking

Parking can sometimes be difficult in the Town of North Beach during events. We ask all drivers to reduce their speed while in town; carpool, if possible; be mindful of residential parking areas; and, pay attention to signage, especially on Annapolis Avenue, Atlantic Avenue and west of Chesapeake Avenue.

Questions: 301.855.6681. See you at the beach!