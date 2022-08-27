(Waldorf, MD – August 23, 2022) The Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC) is pleased to announce its first-ever Charles County Housing & Homelessness Community Forum on September 8, 2022, at 6 PM at the Waldorf West Library.

All Charles County Commissioner Candidates are invited to attend this public forum to address their views on the issues of homelessness and housing affordability in Charles County. Registration is required to attend in person, but this event will also be live-streamed via Facebook.

Full program information can be found on the Charles County Public Library’s Event Calendar, or by going directly to: https://bit.ly/CCHESCevent. This forum is hosted by the Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee (CCHESC).

This event aims to provide Charles County Commissioner Candidates a platform to convey where they stand on homelessness & housing affordability issues in Charles County.

Additionally, Charles County Homeless & Emergency Shelter Committee seeks to use this opportunity to educate Charles County Commissioner Candidates, as well as the general public, on the need for Charles County resources to be invested in combating the homelessness and affordable housing crisis in Charles County, Maryland.

The CCHESC looks forward to Charles County community members’ engagement in this event and invites them to submit questions to be asked as part of the forum, through the form found on the event registration page.