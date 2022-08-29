SOLOMONS, MARYLAND August 25, 2022– Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland, will present their annual art and music festival, Artsfest ’22, on September 17 & 18, from 10 am to 5 pm on both days. Set amidst the spectacular backdrop of the beautiful woods of Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center, Artsfest is a unique art experience with more than 170 artist booths, 35 performers on four stages, creative fun for kids, artist demos, and great food and drink. Admission is $10 per person, and children 11 and under are free. Members are free; become a member today. Tickets are on sale now; go to our website to reserve your tickets. For detailed event information and SNAP card holders, please email info@annmariegarden.org or call 410-326-4640 to reserve your discounted tickets.

Please, leave pets at home. Artsfest 2021 Credit: Annmarie Gardens Artsfest 2021 Credit: Annmarie Gardens Artsfest 2021 Credit: Annmarie Gardens Artsfest 2021 Credit: Annmarie Gardens Artsfest 2021 Credit: Annmarie Gardens Credit: Barb Mowery

Artsfest ’22 celebrates the visual and performing arts by bringing together the country’s most accomplished artists for a fabulous weekend extravaganza of the arts! Explore the artist booths -both inside and outside– where you can shop, watch demos, and talk with artists working in various media, including jewelry, ceramics, painting, photography, fiber, printmaking, sculpture, and more! Artist Tents are located on the shady Wooded Path and inside the Murray Arts Building. Guests will find everything from spectacular works of art for the home to thoughtful gifts for friends. It’s a shopper’s paradise.

Artsfest is proud to present more than 35 performers on four stages, plus strolling musicians that will surprise and delight. At the festival’s heart is the covered Main Stage, where you’ll find a top-notch line-up of musicians presenting the best in jazz, blues, roots, indie, folk, rock, soul, fusion, old-time, and bluegrass. Thanks to the generous support of the Maryland State Arts Council , Artsfest ’22 will include Main Stage performances by Dogo du Togo, the modern sounds of Togo, Africa; Fast Eddie and The Slowpokes, blues, soul, and rock n roll, and much more. Of course, you don’t want to miss the DMV Poets, the poetry of local poets in the beautiful Council Ring. The Painting Princess, Bubble Magic, and more performances and activities in the Children’s Discovery Area and the Fairy Lolly Pavilion. Artsfest offers a rich and exciting arts festival experience for all! To find a complete entertainment schedule go to www.annmariegarden.org .

Artsfest is a family-friendly festival with a wide variety of activities for all ages. The Discovery Tent will have creative, hands-on activities for all ages can be found. The nearby Zany Zone and Patio Play Area will keep kids occupied and active while adults enjoy the Main Stage music and a drink. Don’t forget to frolic in the Fairy Lolly and hunt for gems in the Fairy Grove Mining Sluice. Youngsters will also want to visit the face painting station!

Artsfest ’22 will have some of your local food favorites, including Koz’s Ice Creamery, Calvert Kettle Corn, Grizzly Mountain Grill, Hardesty Haven Catering, Nicolletti’s Pizza, Sherri’s Crab Cakes, Sunshine Girls Lemonade, and TK Grill. In addition, enjoy a cold microbrew, hard cider, or a glass of wine at the Annmarie Wine & Beer Tent provided by Bozick Distributors.

Artsfest 2022 is sponsored by Jane & Walter Grove, Maryland State Arts Council, SMECO, Gail Siegel of O’Brien Realty, Arts Council of Calvert County, A.H. Hatcher, Inc., Barrett & Associates, Bozick Distributors, Calvert Health, Calvert County Parks & Recreation, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Cove Point LNG, Edward L Saunders, Garner & Duff Flower Shop, Jan Kleponis of O’ Brien Realty, PNC Bank, Southern Maryland News, Top Hat Party Design, and Toyota of Southern Maryland.