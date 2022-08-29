PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 25, 2022 – The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners adopted the 2022 Calvert County Land Preservation, Parks & Recreation Plan (LPPRP) on Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022.

The Calvert County LPPRP guides land conservation and development of outdoor recreation opportunities over the next five years. The plan sets a vision to integrate the planning of the county’s amenities, natural resource conservation, recreation land use, and open space.

The LPPRP also serves as the basis for the Calvert County Program Open Space Annual Program and qualifies the county to receive Program Open Space funding from the state.

A public survey, forum, meeting, and public hearing were conducted between October 2021 and August 2022 to gather public input and feedback regarding updates to the plan. Citizens are encouraged to review the LPPRP and additional information online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/LPPRP.