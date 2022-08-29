BOWIE, MD – Down to their last pair of outs on Sunday afternoon, the Bowie Baysox instead celebrated their sixth walk-off win of the season. Colton Cowser cleared a two-run home run over the center field wall to win the series over the Altoona Curve with a 5-4 final.

It was a short start from Altoona’s Quinn Priester, as Bowie plated a run on an error in the second inning, and Joey Ortiz knocked an RBI double in the third for a 2-0 lead.

Credit: Bowie Baysox

Priester only lasted three innings, and Omar Cruz took the next two innings, allowing an RBI single to Toby Welk in the fourth inning. Jeffrey Passantino and Tahnaj Thomas were able to guide the next three innings into the ninth for Altoona, holding Bowie scoreless.

Bowie got a very strong start from Chayce McDermott, seeing the righty toss five innings of one-hit ball, with an Endy Rodriguez double driving in the only Altoona run.

Easton Lucas allowed an additional run to Altoona in the sixth inning when Rodriguez singled in the sixth inning, but he struck out the side in the seventh.

In the eighth, Jensen Elliott blew a save opportunity in the eighth inning when Altoona strung together four-consecutive hits with two outs, jumping ahead to a 4-3 lead.



Thanks to a scoreless ninth inning by Conner Loeprich (W, 2-1) Bowie had one final chance in the bottom of the frame against JC Flowers (L, 7-6). Following a quick strikeout, Andrew Daschbach drew an 11-pitch walk, and Colton Cowser lifted a soaring fly ball over the wall in right-center field to win it. It was the first walk-off home run for the Baysox since 2019.

The win keeps Bowie in first place for the weekend, as their record bumps back to an even 60-60, and 33-18 in the second half.

Bowie hits the road for a pivotal six-game series with the Erie SeaWolves on Tuesday, as the two teams sit tied for first in the Southwest Division. The first pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m.