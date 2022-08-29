ANNAPOLIS, Md. –– The Navy basketball teams announced their respective 2022-23 schedules today, a combined slate that includes at least 27 days of basketball in Alumni Hall.

Fans have options to purchase season tickets for just men’s games, only women’s games, or for every home basketball game, with each guaranteeing purchasers their reserved seat for the full season. That offering includes the Feb. 11 Army-Navy doubleheader but does not include the Nov. 11 men’s Veterans Classic.

Everyone who purchases basketball season tickets between now and Dec. 5 will be entered to win an authentic Navy football jersey from the 2022 Army-Navy Game. Fans will receive one entry per season ticket they purchase and can receive additional entries for each game they attend and have their ticket scanned. Toward the end of the season, one ticket holder will be awarded the framed jersey in an on-court recognition during a Navy basketball game.

Season ticket packages, which include access to parking on The Yard on game day, are priced as follows:

Combined Men's and Women's (does not include Veterans Classic) –– $200 / ticket for adults, $150 / ticket for youth and senior citizens

Men's Games Only (does not include Veterans Classic) –– $100 / ticket for adults, $75 / ticket for youth and senior citizens

Women's Games Only –– $100 / ticket for adults, $75 / ticket for youth and senior citizens

Tickets for the Veterans Classic remain on sale through the Navy Ticket Office by clicking HERE. Lower-level reserved seats are $40 / ticket and upper-level general admission seats are $25 / ticket. This year’s Veterans Classic features Houston vs. Saint Joseph’s and Princeton vs. Navy. Houston compiled a 32-6 record during the 2021-22 season and ranked seventh in last year’s final ESPN Coaches’ Poll. The Cougars won the 2021 American Athletic Conference regular season title with a 15-3 record, won last year’s AAC Tournament, and reached the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Tournament. Princeton ended the 2021-22 season with an overall record of 23-7 and an Ivy League mark of 12-2. The Tigers won the regular season title in the Ivy League but lost in the championship game of the league tournament. Princeton would go on to compete in the NIT.

Women’s Schedule

Third-year head coach Tim Taylor and the Navy women’s team anxiously await the upcoming 2022-23 season after riding a wave of momentum throughout the offseason. Ending the 2021-22 campaign with fireworks courtesy of a pair of Patriot League Tournament wins, including a dramatic banked-in buzzer-beater by Jennifer Coleman over the top-seeded Holy Cross Crusaders in the quarterfinals, the Mids added eight new freshmen to its roster this summer.

First, up for Navy is an 11-game non-conference slate that kicks off on Nov. 7 at William & Mary. Another road game against service academy rival Air Force also dots the schedule on Nov. 11 before the Mids begin a span of six of seven games at home in Alumni Hall. Navy’s 2022-23 home opener is a Nov. 16 match-up against Albany. After a road game in western Maryland at Mount St. Mary’s on Nov. 19, the Navy is home for five-straight contests including two as part of the 2022 Navy Classic. The Mids will go head-to-head with Northern Illinois and Idaho as part of the two-day holiday tournament with Richmond playing games on the other side of the bracket. Overall, Navy plays seven non-conference games during the month of November.

The last four non-league contests for Navy include two more home games on Dec. 1 versus UMES and on Dec. 3 against Rider, before two final road games at Binghamton and Georgetown on Dec. 7 and Dec. 11, respectively.

After a break for final exams and the holidays, the Mids jump into Patriot League play at home against Boston University on Dec. 30. Following that home opener, Navy will play five of its next seven league games on the road. That stretch of action concludes with an Army-Navy match-up at West Point on Jan. 21. The return game in that hotly-contested home-and-home series is scheduled for Feb. 11 in Annapolis with the 2023 Star on the line. The final Patriot League regular season game for the Mids will be at home on March 1 versus the Lafayette Leopards.



Each round of the Patriot League Tournament will once again be contested at the home of the higher-seeded team playing in each individual game. The tournament will be held on March 4, first round; March 6, quarterfinals; March 9, semifinals; and March 12, final.

Men’s Schedule

Navy’s 2021-22 team began the year with a victory at No. 25 Virginia, won 21 games (the most since the 1999-00 season), placed second in the Patriot League regular season, and advanced to the title game of the league tournament for the first time in 21 years.

This year’s team opens the season with a Nov. 7 game at William & Mary. The Mids then face Princeton in the second half of the Veterans Classic doubleheader on Nov. 11 before making the short drive to Baltimore for a Nov. 14 game at Coppin State. A three-game homestand ensues for Navy with games on Nov. 18 vs. UC San Diego, Nov. 20 vs. Youngstown State, and Nov. 26 vs. Mount St. Mary’s.

Navy next takes to the road for four games in 12 days. That stretch begins with a Nov. 30 game at Lipscomb, continues with a Dec. 3 game at VMI and a Dec. 7 game at West Virginia and ends with a Dec. 11 game at Towson.

The non-league slate concludes with a Dec. 18 game at home against Washington (Md.) and a Dec. 21 game at VCU.

Navy’s Patriot League season begins with a Dec. 30 game at Boston U., with the first home game against a league foe being Jan. 2 against Holy Cross. The Mids have a fairly balanced league schedule with five home games occurring in January and four in February. Navy closes its regular season by playing host to Colgate on Feb. 25.

The dates for the Patriot League Tournament are Feb. 28, first round; March 2, quarterfinals; March 5, semifinals; and March 8, final. Each game during the tournament will be played at the home of the higher-seeded team playing in the game.

2022-23 Navy Combined Home Basketball Schedule