The St Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate missing person Leilani Andreia Moreno (Blk-F-11-27-08) She is 5-03 & 130lbs.

At this time there is no information given on her last known location or what she was wearing.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Leilani Andreia Moreno please contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008