PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Aug. 30, 2022 – The Calvert County Commission on Aging and Department of Community Resources, Office on Aging (OOA), are making plans to make Calvert County more “age-friendly” for the county’s growing older adult population.

Residents are invited to participate in an informational session to kick off the community discussion on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 5 p.m. at Calvert Pines Senior Center, located at 450 W. Dares Beach Road in Prince Frederick. The event will feature guest speakers, information, and resources to offer insight into this important topic. Light refreshments and door prizes will be provided. For questions or more information, contact OOA Division Chief Ed Sullivan at 410-535-4606, ext. 123.

The “Age-Friendly Community” initiative will work to enhance housing, public transportation, health services, and more that will enable older adults to continue to live in their own home, if they choose, with the resources and support needed to maintain a high-quality of life.

More than 22,000 adults age 60 and older currently live in Calvert County, which makes up nearly a quarter of the country’s total population. This number is projected to increase by over 30% in the next 25 years.

The Calvert County Commission on Aging provides input to the county’s comprehensive planning process, as well as planning for town centers, housing, transportation, senior centers, libraries, and more. Commission members also serve as representatives of other organizations such as the Tri-County Council, Maryland AARP, National Active and Retired Federal Employees, United Seniors of Maryland, and others to improve seniors’ lives. Learn more about the Commission on Aging at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CommissionOnAging.

The Calvert County OOA provides a broad range of programs and services that enable senior citizens to maintain the best possible quality of life. OOA staff provides a safety net of services and resources for vulnerable seniors; promote the physical, emotional, and financial well-being of caregivers; provide affordable and accessible transportation options; promote affordable housing solutions with greater accessibility to public spaces and facilities; among other services. To learn more, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Aging.