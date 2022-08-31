LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented Proclamations in honor of National Recovery Month and National Suicide Prevention Month.

The Commissioners then convened as the Board of Health to hear a brief about current COVID statistics and updated details about Monkeypox from St. Mary’s County Health Officer Dr. Meenakshi Brewster. Board of Health Meetings are quarterly, with the next planned for December 2022.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Sheriff’s Office to accept the Annual Equitable Sharing Agreement and Certification for FY2022 from the Department of Justice and the Department of Treasury.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation to allocate preapproved grant funding and additional county funding to perform site repair at the St. Mary’s Transit System bus barn.

The Department of Finance presented the results of the Commissioner’s requested Excise Tax Study. The excise tax will replace impact fees and will be implemented on July 1, 2023.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022; there will be no meeting on Sept. 6 due to the Labor Day holiday.

Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.