Caleb is a charming, 5-year-old, 32-pound beagle boy that loves people and other dogs. He especially adores going for outdoor sniffing and exploring adventures with his foster brothers. Caleb would love to be part of an active family with a fenced yard and canine companion.

Please click this link, and visit Caleb to see and read the most up-to-date information about him!

Caleb has finished his vetting and is ready for a foster or forever home to call his own. Send us a message at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you would like to foster or adopt Caleb.