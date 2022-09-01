(8/31/2022, Charleston, WV) After splitting the doubleheader, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs took game three from the Charleston Dirty Birds. The Blue Crabs’ bats were quiet across the first three innings, but they tallied eight runs over the final six innings of the game en route to an 8-4 victory.

The Blue Crabs turned to Alsis Herrera (W, 1-2) for the start. Herrera pitched seven innings, allowing only two runs on six hits while striking out six.

The Charleston Dirty Birds got the bats going in the second inning, when Yovan Gonzalez singled to right, scoring Devon Torrence. But the Blue Crabs responded in the fourth, when Jack Sundberg smashed a home run of the year over the wall in right-center, tying the game and extending his on-base streak to 33 games.

In the top of the fifth, Jared Walker drove in Alex Crosby on a double to give the Blue Crabs the lead. Then, Ian Yetsko ripped one into center field, scoring Walker to put Southern Maryland ahead 3-1.

In the seventh inning, with a runner on second base, Joe DeLuca shot a double into right field, giving the Blue Crabs a 4-1 lead. The Dirty Birds got one back in the seventh, but the Blue Crabs responded in the bottom of the eighth inning. Braxton Lee dribbled a double down the left field line before David Harris hit a ground-rule double to left, giving the Blue Crabs a 5-2 edge.

Cody Strayer entered the game in the eighth inning. After retiring two out of the next three batters, he ran into trouble. Diego Goris singled up the middle, putting two on with two out. Devon Torrence then roped one into right-center, scoring two runs and cutting the deficit to 5-4.

The Bule Crabs added three insurance runs in the ninth inning. With a runner on second and two outs, four consecutive batters reached, as Jack Sundberg, Braxton Lee, and David Harris all picked up RBI singles to give the Blue Crabs an 8-4 lead. Dario Polanco pitched a scoreless ninth, solidifying the 8-4 victory.

The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs move to 77-38 on the season and 29-20 in the second half. The Blue Crabs play game four of the series with the Charleston Dirty Birds tomorrow at 6:35 pm.