St. Mary’s County officials and numerous members of the community gathered Tuesday to celebrate the opening of a new animal shelter in California. ‘

The St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption and Resource Center is open to the public on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. The facility provides four main components: a domestic animal shelter, a barn/stable for larger animals; an adoption center, and office and training space for the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit. Sheriff Cameron and Lt. Eva Jones look at the new office space Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Sheriff Tim Cameron inspects a kennel run Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Cpl. Lacey Smith and K-9 Jade say hello Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Outside of the training yard Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office Dignitaries cutting the ribbon on Tuesday for the St. Mary’s County Animal Adoption and Resource Center Credit: St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office

Commissioner President Randy Guy said, “This is a wonderful moment for our community as this project has been in the works for quite some time. It is a pleasure to see the facility completed and is another milestone in our commitment to provide excellent services to St. Mary’s County residents.”

“This facility has been five years in development, and we are so very happy to see its construction conclude. It is a very exciting time for our county government and our community. We are looking forward to this center serving the animal services needs of St. Mary’s County,” said Steve Walker, Director of the Department of Emergency Services.

The Commissioners have named Theresa Marlowe, Manager of the new Animal Adoption and Resource Center.

Steve Walker, Director of Emergency Services, said, “Ms. Marlowe comes highly recommended and is a candidate that has established herself as an accomplished leader and administrator; she is very energetic, highly motivated, and excited to begin work. I look forward to the successes she will bring to our community in animal rescue and welfare as she leads our Animal Shelter staff.”

“I am honored to be given the opportunity to oversee the brand-new Animal Adoption and Resource Center, and I will work every day to ensure that St. Mary’s County is the best place for animals… and for the people who love them,” said Ms. Marlowe.