LEXINGTON, Ky. – The United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced that more than 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 season as the program celebrates its 30th anniversary.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland was one of 213 Division III programs recognized by the AVCA on Monday (July 18). 2021 St. Mary’s College Volleyball Team Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.

This is the 10th time in program history that the Seahawks have picked up the Team Academic Award and the first since the 2018 season. St. Mary’s College posted a 3.43 cumulative team grade point average during the 2021-22 academic year.

St. Mary’s College finished the 2021 campaign with an 8-14 record, including a 4-4 mark in its inaugural season in the United East Conference. The Seahawks finished in a three-way tie for fourth in the United East team standings with SUNY Morrisville and Lancaster Bible College, just missing a berth in the four-team United East Volleyball Championship Tournament due to conference tiebreaker rules.

