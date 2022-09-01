LEXINGTON, Ky. – The United States Marine Corps and the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) announced that more than 1,200 collegiate and high school volleyball teams have earned the USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award for the 2021-22 season as the program celebrates its 30th anniversary.
St. Mary’s College of Maryland was one of 213 Division III programs recognized by the AVCA on Monday (July 18).
The USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award, initiated in the 1992–93 academic year, honors volleyball teams that maintain a year-long grade-point average of 3.3 on a 4.0 scale or 4.1 on a 5.0 scale.
This is the 10th time in program history that the Seahawks have picked up the Team Academic Award and the first since the 2018 season. St. Mary’s College posted a 3.43 cumulative team grade point average during the 2021-22 academic year.
St. Mary’s College finished the 2021 campaign with an 8-14 record, including a 4-4 mark in its inaugural season in the United East Conference. The Seahawks finished in a three-way tie for fourth in the United East team standings with SUNY Morrisville and Lancaster Bible College, just missing a berth in the four-team United East Volleyball Championship Tournament due to conference tiebreaker rules.
Past AVCA Team Academic Awards
- 1994-95
- 1995-96
- 1996-97
- 1997-98
- 1998-99
- 1999-2000
- 2009-10
- 2012-13
- 2018-19
- 2021-22